Pamper yourself with a blow-dry or hair spa at the newly opened Tease Dry Bar in Hyderabad

At the beginning of this week, we dropped by at Tease Dry Bar. Located in the same building that houses the famous Dayals Silks and Saris, we must admit it was easy to find this brand new salon. The moment we entered we spotted owners Priyanka Parvathaneni and her Bangalore-based partner, Spandana Gangasani trying out newly purchased nail steamers and paints. As we were ushered in, the first thing we noticed was the beautiful giant glass windows this outlet boasts and we couldn’t help marvel at them. Imagine looking out and watching everyone drive past, trying to get somewhere in a hurry as you get a luxurious hair spa done, sheltered from the din.

We love the minimal aesthetics of the salon, its neat grey and white walls, and their plush nail bar is stocked with OPI and Glam nail paints. Talking about the dry concept, Priyanka informed, “I had visited a number of them when I was working as a consultant in the United States. It is a no-cut and colour salon. The idea is that you come here, get a quick blow out or fast updos maybe just before heading out for an event. There are luxurious hair care services too for those days when you have time.” Keeping Hyderabad in mind, they also have a nail bar where we offer nail art, gel polish and manicure. “I have so many friends who want to meet just over pedicures,” adds Spandana.

The pedicure section



We, however, opted to try the Nashi Hair Spa Deep Infusion that uses shampoos and conditioners from the organic Italian label. After a wash with Nashi Argan Classic Shampoo, the light but impactful massage — extended from the head to the neck — had us feeling deeply relaxed. There was a 10-minute break for the hair pack to soak in. The best bit of the procedure was our introduction to the powerful Dyson diffuser that dries and styles the hair but leaves naturals curls intact. To have the option to let our curls hang loose post a hair spa, tangle-free and soft to touch, and not straighten and tame it was a liberating feeling we could get used to.

Rs 250 onwards for hair services.

Photos: Sathya Keerthi

