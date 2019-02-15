Move like Pedro Camacho, the popular international Zumba trainer. Here's how you do it!

He is among the most well-known Zumba presenters in the world. Pedro Camacho, who has danced on stage with some of the most popular Zumba artistes like Gina Grant, El Cheva and Francesca Maria, was in Bengaluru a few days ago for a 90-minute master class at the Royal Orchid Bengaluru Hotel.

Also a singer who is known for the Harcerlo Lento song that is popular among the Zumba community, Pedro answers top five questions about the fitness regimen.

Can you tell us what are the most common mistakes beginners make in Zumba?

People think they can’t dance. But that's not true, everyone can dance and move their body.



How does one avoid injuries?

One should follow a good diet, regular medical/health check-ups and must do what the fitness trainer prescribes.



Can you explain how different is Strong by Zumba from Zumba?

Strong by Zumba is very exciting. Everyone should try it and do it. It is based on individual fitness goals. Strong by Zumba takes it a step further and uses more intense choreography for a more athletic and conditioning workout. You mainly use your own bodyweight as resistance to attain muscle definition. There are some dance movements but limited when compared to Zumba Fitness.



People equate Zumba to fast dancing, is this correct?

It is never about how high one can jump or how fast one can run. Everything is seen in a competitive way and that’s a mistake. Once you enjoy life at your pace then everything is fine. Zumba is for everyone, so all should enjoy the music and follow their instructor. Zumba fitness is designed to provide intermittent training (high, low format), which means the intensity of the workout and your heart rate, will vary throughout each class. This type of exercise is known to burn more calories than steady-state workouts.



Does the heart get stronger or is there any stress caused by Zumba?

Zumba is a stress reliever. You become healthy and happy. Zumba fitness is a total body workout. When it comes to heart health, Zumba helps increase aerobic capacity, which is a measure of cardiovascular fitness. It also reduces blood pressure, lowers bad cholesterol, and leads to a drop in your blood sugar levels, which is useful for diabetics. It also helps release endorphins, which trigger feelings of positivity.

