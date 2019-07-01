Feet on Fire by Levels The Club spreads the message of a stress-free life in Kolkata

Salt Lake, Sector V witnessed an unusual Sunday. The dullness and silence of the lazy day were interrupted by around 40 dancers who hit the IT hub of the city creating the right noise with Feet on Fire.

An initiative by Levels The Club in association with Fithappy, the event saw dancers and choreographers from all over the city spread the message of stress-free life with dance. The enthusiastic participants showed some coordinated moves with the energetic Zumba and Bhangra dance forms. A flash mob followed the dance sessions urging people around to join them for a healthy living.





Present at the event was Subramanyam Vssn Mushu Nuri, owner, Levels the Club and Souraj Bhoumick, general manager of the club. "We all know how important exercising is for our health, but for some of us, maintaining a consistent fitness routine can be elusive. The aim of "Feet On Fire" was to create an environment to encourage lifestyle changes, to change the way people view physical activity and give people an insight into the many ways to become a healthier and happier version of themselves,” said the owner.