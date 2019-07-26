Coccolare in Hyderabad offers the best of services for nails, lashes and brows with products from across the globe

There’s a new spa in town with an exclusive focus on nails, brows and lashes and we thought we must check it out. Located in Kavuri Hills, Coccolare is founded by city-based beauty enthusiasts and friends from college, Yashika Reddy and Lumbini Mandra. They tell us that the name in Italian can roughly be translated to pamper and that is exactly what they aim to do. “We always wanted to do something together and opening a spa had always been on our minds. What followed was an endless brainstorming session and here we are today,” says Lumbini, and Yashika is quick to add, “I was always fascinated by nails. Even now, no matter where I travel, there is no way that I don’t get my nails done.” She elaborated that as a young girl she would ask her mother to paint and file her nails.

Look at that arch!



The rose gold accents of the salon and the pristine white walls with aquamarine and peach furniture are soothing to the eyes from the word go. The outlet has a special pedicure station, a room dedicated solely to lash and brows and also a quaint little café, where you can grab a cup of coffee as you relax for your mani-pedi. When you walk into the brow section, their experts help you choose a style that suits your face structure. Yashika insists that the permanent makeup and micro-blading techniques in the brow section follow stringent safety norms and might not be suitable for those who have sensitive skin. To make your lashes stand out, they offer six different effects and volumes ranging from 1D to 8D. Lumbini informs, “We don’t have services like waxing and threading as we wanted to focus exclusively on nails and lashes and brows.”

The brow and lash section

Their research took them all the way to Dubai, where they learnt more about working on brows and nails. “Micro-blading is pure art and can only be done by a professional,” she adds. They also went to China and Vietnam to pick up the furniture for the salon and a curated list of products. Nail colours were handpicked by the girls from the US-based label, Lechat. And they have more than 300 colours, so good luck zeroing in on one! We discovered that even gel polish is done meticulously by the staff. It involves more than two coats and a finish with Lechat varnish gel and drying in LED and UV lamp so the colour lasts longer. It is the attention to such tiny details that make Coccolare stand out, be it the choice of furniture or the colours that these girls pick for you.



Rs 1,200 onwards.

