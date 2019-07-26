Pamper yourself at Sohum Spa, which is set in a space reminiscent of South Indian temples

If we were to describe Sohum Spa at Gokulam Grand Hotel & Spa, we’d say it’s a hidden gem. Located off the beaten path, at Gokula Extension, it is set in a neighbourhood that not many Bengalureans would have on their list of weekend haunts. Designed by architect Kaushik Mukherjee, it is inspired by the ancient temple architecture of Southern India and is detailed with accents of stone, timber and beaten copper. Spread across 4,000 square feet, the spa boasts a consultation room, ayurvedic massage rooms, facial rooms, hydrotherapy area, salon and a relaxation room. The ceilings in each room feature kalamkari murals done by artisans in Machilipatnam.

The relaxation area

The spa menu offers both ayurvedic and Western treatments, besides facials and other salon services such as manicures and hair treatments. When we visited on a weekday, we opted for the 90-minute Sohum Signature Massage. Designed specifically to undo muscle knots and dissolve fibrous tissue, this was a bit hardcore but relaxing nonetheless. The treatment, which is a mix of sports massage and Thai acupressure techniques, began slowly and gently but soon picked up pace. Starting with the back and then moving on to the legs, the feet and the arms, the skilled therapist made every minute of this long drawn-out massage count. This was followed by a dry head massage, which was like the cherry on top of this already indulgent treat. However, here are a few pointers — we weren’t asked about our preferred level of pressure, neither did the therapist ask us if there’s a specific area that we’d like her to concentrate on. So ensure you make your preferences known before you start the therapy. A hot shower served to further loosen and relax the muscles and soon we were ready to head back into the city.

A treatment room at the spa

Featuring an eclectic selection of treatments and services in addition to trained therapists and professional staff, Sohum Spa is a great option for some rest and relaxation, but we do feel that they would be a much more attractive destination if they updated their treatment and shower rooms, and paid more attention to detail.

Spa treatments start at Rs.1,700. At BEL Circle

