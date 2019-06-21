This World Yoga Day, go green with green coffee says Nutritionist and Wellness expert Sheryl Salis

Going green is the mantra and this World Yoga Day, Sheryl Salis, Registered Dietician and Certified Diabetes Educator, urges coffee connoisseurs to ditch their regular coffee and pick up a green cup with Green Coffee. Sheryl lists some benefits of the green beverage:

1) Aids in Weight Management - Research suggest that Chlorogenic acid in unroasted green coffee beans aids in weight management and helps reduce body fat (adiposity) by modifying obesity-related hormones and upregulating fatty acid breakdown in the liver as well as decreasing fatty acid and cholesterol synthesis

2) Helps regulate blood glucose levels – Green coffee bean helps reduce the absorption of carbohydrates (lowering blood sugar and insulin spikes). Studies conducted with green coffee bean have shown reduction in fat stores and improved insulin resistance thereby better glucose uptake by the cells. Improved insulin sensitivity and lowered body fat levels in turn lowers the risk of Type 2 Diabetes. It also helps improve blood cholesterol levels. Habitual green coffee consumption is associated with a lower risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes

3) Helps regulate metabolism: It inhibits the release of glucose from the liver and helps to burn the stored fat to maintain blood glucose level. Thus, it helps boost your metabolism and helps to burn extra fat

4) Helps regulate blood pressure: Other coffee products have high amounts of caffeine and may raise blood pressure as well as raise blood glucose levels. Green Coffee Bean Extract, however, is made with very little caffeine and can lower blood pressure as well as blood glucose levels. This is because of the protective antioxidants. The antioxidants set to work boosting the consumers’ metabolism, which in turn keeps their blood glucose levels and blood pressure low.

A further reason to love this healthier alternative is that green coffee is also milder, and lighter in taste, so if the bitter taste of coffee does not suit you and you cannot take a cup without adding milk/sugar, then you have another cause to try it! Green coffee is available in various flavours such as lemon, ginger and mint. So if you want to live a fuller, healthier, fitter lifestyle, then there is only one thing left for you to do: switch to green coffee!