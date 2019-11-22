Take the sustainable route and opt for Kleen Skin’s organic skincare products made of oatmeal and tomatoes

Natural rose clay soap and beetroot lip balm, made of organic goodness sans the harshness of chemicals — this is what Kleen Skin, handmade skincare brand, promises with their range of products. Offering cruelty-free soaps, lotions, masks and more, co-founder Viola Louise shares that she uses natural ingredients like herbs and essential oils such as jasmine in her products. “I found that shine and moisture are two important aspects that most people look for when they buy any product for their skin. My skin is on the drier side and I experimented a lot to find anything that satisfies at least one of these criteria,” says the Rajahmundry-based entrepreneur.

Viola & Michael



After being in search of the right product for years — one that is organic and moisturises your skin — Viola came across a workshop on soap making in Pune during one of her summer vacations. Although it was a brief session on a rather simple process of making soaps, she was intrigued to experiment. “I started by making small sizes for myself and my family. I also read more about handmade body products on the internet. Soon, my friend, Michael Richards, and I saw the demand and started Kleen Skin,” shares the MBA graduate.



Growing up too, Viola didn’t use chemical-laden cosmetics and instead, opted for homemade face packs by her grandmother, which helped her with dry skin problems. She uses those recipes too, to make products for her patrons — think sunnipindi (popularly known as multani mitti), mulethi and oatmeal soaps. Expect a variety of fragrances from rosemary to cucumber and red wine-flavoured products.

After a few soap making experiments, the duo tried new steps in the process to create wellness essentials that suit the season and humidity. They also tried making lotions and scrubs, which was soon added to the list of products they sell. Kleen Skin now receives orders from Tollywood celebrities including actress Lavanya Tripathi and singer Geetha Madhuri.

Beetroot lip scrub

Apart from the regular range, the brand also provides season-based products. For winter, we suggest you pick their coconut milk soaps, while you can beat the heat and tan with Tomato Pure Cold Processed Soap in the summer. They also have a special collection for kids with soaps in fun shapes of Mickey Mouse, Batman and elephants, among others, which are shipped in eco-friendly gift packs across the globe.

Batman soap

Starts at Rs.150 for a 125-gram soap.

Reach out to them on Instagram. Click here.

