Tips to save you from the sweet trap of festive delicacies

By giving in to the temptation of ghee-laden laddoos and deep-fried snacks, you seem to have lost the count of calories and the motivation to continue on your fitness journey. You might be thinking it’s too late, but there is still scope to get out of this malicious cycle of gluttony. You cannot obviously completely ignore your temptation when the aroma of irresistible dishes fills your nostrils. But there are ways to minimize how much and how often you indulge in them. Check out the tips by Jitendra Chouksey Founder of SQUATS, an online consultation platform for professional help for one’s fitness and health goals.

Fill yourself with healthy foods beforehand:

You are more likely to overeat the unhealthy festival foods when you are hungry. But if you eat healthy homemade foods before heading out for any celebratory events, you will be partly full and less prone to eating sweets and snacks.

Know that one serving is your limit:

Even if you are eating heavy festive meals, limit yourself to just one serving. Apart from your willpower, you have to resort to certain hacks to practically do so. Use a small plate and take a good amount of time finishing the food. This way you are tricked into believing that you are done eating and don’t need another serving.

Be ruthlessly selective:

You might love everything that is on the menu, but you need to choose what you absolutely can’t skip by cutting out other dishes. This can help keep a check on the calories and avoid eventual weight gain and future regrets.

Check your dry fruit intake:

Festivals are incomplete without dry fruits. Wherever you go, hosts don’t stop until they force you to eat fistfuls of dry fruit. Even though dry fruits like almonds and walnuts are rich in essential fatty acids and nutrients, they also pack a lot of calories for their size. To avoid these calories without being rude to your host, pick a small amount when offered and don’t eat all of it right away. Keep a few dry fruits in your hand to remind yourself that you can’t eat more.

Try intermittent fasting:

Have an evening of revelry planned with friends and family? Then make sure you’re not eating as much as usual throughout the day. You could also do Intermittent Fasting (IF) on the day of the social gathering. That means, restrict yourself to low calorie foods or zero calorie beverages during the day and reserve the bulk of your day’s caloric intake for the evening.

Pump up your workout sessions:

Even though festival time is for celebration, you should not slack on exercise. To up your glow and get rid of extra calories, you should increase the quality of your workout. If you are short on time and can’t go to the gym daily, try bodyweight and resistance band workouts at home. Choose to walk rather than drive and use the stairs over the escalator.

By following the aforementioned guidelines, you can unlock your way to becoming healthier and fitter. People normally don’t think much of practicing self-control when there is festive glitter all around. However, it is times like these that test your will power and determine how far you can go on your fitness journey. When in doubt, just remember why you started in the first place.