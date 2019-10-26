Home LifeStyle Mind and Body

Diwali 2019 diet tips: How to binge-eat guilt-free this festive season

Health Junction gives out five easy tips to binge without guilt

Yes, we unanimously agree that it’s impossible to avoid the temptations of barfi, peda, gujiya, halwa and other delicious delicacies on Diwali. While regretting later or forcing yourself into a strict diet is what’s on your mind, we have five simple tips by Health Junction, to feast without guilt. Check them out:

Always eat a light dinner before you go for a dinner party to avoid overeating

Drink enough water before and after your drink

Choose any 3 items from the menu which are preferably homemade. You need not try the entire spread.

Host and encourage home-cooked food for Diwali gifting and feasting.

Prefer homemade-sweets instead of chocolates.

