Diwali 2019 diet tips: How to binge-eat guilt-free this festive season
Health Junction gives out five easy tips to binge without guilt
| Published : | 26th October 2019 07:10 PM
Yes, we unanimously agree that it’s impossible to avoid the temptations of barfi, peda, gujiya, halwa and other delicious delicacies on Diwali. While regretting later or forcing yourself into a strict diet is what’s on your mind, we have five simple tips by Health Junction, to feast without guilt. Check them out:
Always eat a light dinner before you go for a dinner party to avoid overeating
Drink enough water before and after your drink
Choose any 3 items from the menu which are preferably homemade. You need not try the entire spread.
Host and encourage home-cooked food for Diwali gifting and feasting.
Prefer homemade-sweets instead of chocolates.