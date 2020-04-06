Sweat it out at home with celeb workout masterclasses on cure.fit

It is the season of online fitness classes so why should celebrities hold back? Cure.fit, the health and wellness company, has collaborated with a number of actors, sportspersons, choreographers and other famous influencers to present videos of workout sessions that you can try out at home.

The series, that started from on April 3 with actor-anchor Mandira Bedi, who herself is a fitness trainer to the stars like Yasmin Karachiwala and Mary Kom, is going to continue adding a dose of stardom to people's fitness routines, as they stay at homes during the COVID-19 crisis.

Following the government directives to follow social distancing and subsequent lockdowns to restrict the spread of COVID-19, cure.fit launched virtual live streaming of different workouts in early March, so that people can continue to work on their fitness goals and stay active from home. Further adding to this offering, today they unveiled the Cult Live Masterclass that enables its members and the public to workout with some of their favourite celebrities.

As a part of this masterclass, each celebrity will do a set of 4-6 videos over the next few months. Customers can sign up by visiting this LINK for free to participate in these workout sessions.