Pamper your feet with these easy DIY foot scrubs
Treat yourself to these scrubs that you can make with easily available ingredients
In urgent need of some pampering and soothing treatments? Why not whip up these easy DIY foot scrubs to give yourself a treat? From mint and sugar to coffee and coconut, here are three recipes that are worth a try.
Mint foot scrub
Take two cups of brown sugar, and mix them with half a cup of coconut oil, and a generous dash of peppermint oil using a spoon. Once evenly blended, use your fingers to rub the mixture into your feet in circular motions for about a minute each. Leave the scrub on for a few minutes, then rinse and pat dry. Finish the treatment by applying moisturiser.
Coffee grounds foot scrub
Blend a few tablespoons of brewed coffee grounds with an equal measure of granulated sugar, and a tablespoon of coconut oil. Then, massage the paste onto your feet. Leave it on for a few minutes and then rinse.
Listerine foot soak
This recipe might sound downright weird, but it’s one of those strange beauty hacks that actually works. Mix ¼ cup white vinegar, 1 teaspoon salt, ¼ cup Listerine mouthwash (yes!), 1 cup hot water and 2 to 5 drops of peppermint oil, in a bowl or jar until the salt dissolves. Then, place your feet in a small tub or bucket and pour the liquid over your feet and let them soak for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, wipe your feet with a paper towel and watch the dead skin just peeling off with ease.