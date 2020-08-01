Pamper your feet with these easy DIY foot scrubs

In urgent need of some pampering and soothing treatments? Why not whip up these easy DIY foot scrubs to give yourself a treat? From mint and sugar to coffee and coconut, here are three recipes that are worth a try.

Mint foot scrub

Take two cups of brown sugar, and mix them with half a cup of coconut oil, and a generous dash of peppermint oil using a spoon. Once evenly blended, use your fingers to rub the mixture into your feet in circular motions for about a minute each. Leave the scrub on for a few minutes, then rinse and pat dry. Finish the treatment by applying moisturiser.

Coffee grounds foot scrub

Blend a few tablespoons of brewed coffee grounds with an equal measure of granulated sugar, and a tablespoon of coconut oil. Then, massage the paste onto your feet. Leave it on for a few minutes and then rinse.

Listerine foot soak

This recipe might sound downright weird, but it’s one of those strange beauty hacks that actually works. Mix ¼ cup white vinegar, 1 teaspoon salt, ¼ cup Listerine mouthwash (yes!), 1 cup hot water and 2 to 5 drops of peppermint oil, in a bowl or jar until the salt dissolves. Then, place your feet in a small tub or bucket and pour the liquid over your feet and let them soak for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, wipe your feet with a paper towel and watch the dead skin just peeling off with ease.

