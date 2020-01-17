Planning a trek or marathon? Get specialised training at Skulpt in Kolkata

“SPECIALISED TRAINING HAS become the norm”, emphasises Divya Himatsingka, the owner of Skulpt, one of the largest gymnasiums in Kolkata, located strategically at Exide crossing. Spread across 8000 sq ft, the popular gym that turned five last month is devising special training modules for trekking and marathon enthusiasts. Himatsingka who operated the popular brand Gold’s Gym for ten years before starting Skulpt at the same premises, under Ideal Gymnasium Pvt Ltd, talks about the increased demand for 360-degree fitness and more. Excerpts:

Tell us about the kind of specialised training that you offer.

We try and offer different kinds of workout at Skulpt and with more number of people climbing mountains and running in marathons we devise specialised courses. These demanding activities need a 360-degree approach and the right guidance. We have experts who have experience in both the fields and they help our patrons achieve their set goals.

How are amateur trekkers and marathon runners trained with your set up?

We have two trainers who are brilliant at marathons. They run from home to work every day, 20 km. We are using their expertise for practical training. Plus, we have our fitness manager Prosenjit Biswas who is an authority in fitness and has an experience of a decade under his belt. We also employ serious trekkers who have scaled Mount Everest and Annapurna Base Camp, to pass on their on-the-field knowledge to our patrons.

Whether it’s trekking or marathon, you say that the training goes beyond the physical workout. How do you ensure mental fitness?

We understand that the demand of these activities goes beyond the physical realm and that mental robustness is also of prime importance. Hence, we have yoga in the routine. Also, we have a nutritionist on board who charts out a diet for the specific training regimen.