Four reasons to start cycling and stay fit during the pandemic 

With social distancing becoming the norm, fitness enthusiasts are switching to cycling. You must have changed upon Instagram Reels of celebs posting videos of them riding the eco-friendly two-wheeler. Naturally, the sales of bicycles have increased. Commenting on the growing trend Raghu Rao - Make In India Leader for Decathlon Sports India says, “Cycling appears to have become the activity of choice amid nationwide closure from the coronavirus pandemic, as demonstrated by doubled bike sales at Decathlon from pre-COVID months. Demand for more mobility and physical activity amidst the lifestyle changes imposed by the lockdown has boosted sales.” Rao who firmly believes that the trend is here to stay, talks about the benefits of cycling and the different kinds of cycles that cyclists can opt for. Read on:

Benefits of cycling as opposed to gymming

Burn calories without even realising: A 10km bicycle ride helps burn around 300 calories which is the same as running on a treadmill at 8 km/h for 30 minutes. So, if an individual were to ride to work and back which is 10 kilometres away (20 km round trip), he/she would be burning more than 600 calories a day equal to spending an hour at the gym; all the while saving time and money.

Cycling is a full-body workout: The more you ride, the stronger your muscles become. Intensive cycling uses your entire body: abs, lumbar muscles, glutes, pecs, arms, and all muscle groups in your legs. Cycling also strengthens your bones. When done regularly, bone growth is stimulated, and the skeleton becomes more solid

Suits every pocket: Owning and commuting by bicycle brings down the overall expenditure of an individual. It also saves money spent on gym memberships every month.

Environment-friendly: Cycling is good for the environment. It is the only mode of urban transportation which has a zero-carbon footprint. In addition to the carbon footprint, cycles also take less space per passenger occupant. An average single-occupancy hatchback car in India occupies around 6 square meters while a cyclist occupies only 1.5 square meters.