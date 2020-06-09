Five signs of protein deficiency and how to overcome it

We all know how important a protein-rich diet is, especially during these times when boosting your immunity is of utmost importance. But how do you know that you are having enough of the required protein? Ravi Rohra, Co-founder of Scitron, a brand that specialises in advance whey protein milk says, “Proteins are an important component required by every cell of our body, they help our bodies build, recover and repair. It is a saturated macronutrient and is made up of amino acids, plenty of which our bodies don’t produce and hence require us to depend on an external diet.” He further gives a low down of identifying if you have a protein deficiency.

Signs that you’re not consuming enough protein

It may not be possible to keep a track of everything you consume everyday however, there are some telling signs that your body displays through which you can be aware if you’re not consuming enough protein:

Unidentified reasons for weight loss

Edema, under which you hands and feet swells due to extra fluid in your tissues

Flaky nails, weak or brittle hair

Feeling of exhaustion or fatigue throughout the day

Frequent hunger pangs

Excessive moodiness

Impaired immune system

One fact about protein is that our bodies cannot store protein and hence there is no way to replenish your supply of it unless you consume it externally. But that doesn’t mean that we keep consuming protein all day long. Our body needs only a certain amount of protein which depends on our weight and level of activity. Here are some protein-rich foods you can include in your diet:

Beans and Legumes

Not only are beans and legumes quite rich in protein but are also quite affordable. They are easy to find and can be prepared in a variety of different ways.

Chicken Breast

You’ve probably heard of this one, one of the most consumed meats around the world is a great source of protein especially chicken breasts.

Protein Supplement

Protein supplements are gaining a lot of popularity especially for the vegetarians and for people who find it hard to meet their daily protein requirements. Protein supplements are a highly concentrated form of protein that comes from dairy and plant foods.