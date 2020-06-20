Integrate natural sounds in yoga to achieve inner peace

One of the main purposes of yoga and meditation practices is to achieve inner peace and vitality by creating a greater understanding of our existence. Hence, sound plays a very important role in yoga postures. In fact, ‘Nada Yoga’ exclusively focuses on using sound in yoga poses. Suman Kannan, Yoga Instructor, Oga offers, “Sound integration is based on the concept that the entire universe and everything that exists in it, including humans and animals, are comprised of vibrations. Accordingly, it is the energy produced by sound vibrations that are considered as the building blocks of the universe.” The origins of sound integration in yoga and meditation can be traced back to ancient Indian and Tibetan practices and there are two types of sounds that are focused upon in yoga. The first one is

Natural sounds like gurgling water from a stream, bird and wind sounds and others such as soft music that one can hear while remaining silent. The second one is the Mantras in yoga: Repeating mantras while practising yoga or meditating is crucial for people seeking peace and clarity. It is believed that by chanting these mantras, one gets clarity about subjects and knowledge in areas that normally remain inaccessible.

Benefits of using sound in yoga and meditation

Using sounds and mantras in yoga has various life-enriching benefits such as the following.

Clarity and focus: By practising sound-based yoga, one can delve deeper into consciousness. Regular practitioners experience mental clarity and improved ability to focus.

Greater alertness: Sound-based yoga helps in increasing people’s alertness and energy levels. They can analyze situations faster and are more alert than the average person.

Heightened senses: Sound-based yoga and meditation can improve sensory perceptions and enhance self-awareness of the practitioner.

The scientific opinion: Various scientific studies conducted on chanting of ‘Om’ have revealed that mental repetition of Om (Aum) leads to a relaxed state of mind and enhanced sensitivity among practitioners. By synchronizing chants with a respiratory process (inhale and exhale), a practitioner experiences calmness, reduction in blood pressure, and positivity.

Yoga and meditation can be practised anytime as per your suitability. However, the best results can be obtained by practising it in the early morning hours as there is much less noise at that time, and the body is also relaxed and refreshed after the night’s sleep.