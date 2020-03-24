Immunity booster: Tips by SastaSundar Genu to build your immunity

Greens and fruits for strong immunity

The body’s defense system is created by the intake of nutrients like protein, minerals and vitamins. Dr Bhaskar Bhattacharya, Lab Director, SastaSundar Genu Path Labs tells you how to up your defense against the novel corona virus with the detailed vitamin chart.

Include vegetables like chard, broccoli, cabbage, artichokes, spinach, pumpkin and cauliflower in your diet which includes a powerhouse of vitamins that helps build your immunity system.

Vitamin A prevents infection. It is found in red, orange and yellow fruits like cherries, melon and watermelon, green vegetables and dairy products.

Vitamin B deficiency causes an impaired immune system. So consume Vitamin B rich vegetables, fruits, nuts, grains and legumes.

Vitamin C forms collagen and prevents infection. So include citrus foods like lemon, kiwi, orange, grapefruit, pineapple, peppers and tomatoes in your diet.

Vitamin E present in whole grain cereals like bread, rice, pasta, olive oil, green leafy vegetables and nuts helps to boost immunity.

Apart from vitamins the body also requires some other nutrients like:

Flavonoids are antioxidants that neutralise free radicals and they are present in the seeds of fruits, green leafy vegetables and berries.

Selenium improves immunity and bactericidal activity. It is present in cereals, fruits and vegetables.

Iron-rich food must be consumed. Iron deficiency reduces cell growth and betters immune response. It can be obtained from dairy products. Zinc, on the other hand, betters immunity and is widely found in pumpkin seeds, legumes, nuts, cereals and dairy.

Food Tips to Strengthen Immunity

· Consume one tablespoon of honey on an empty stomach every day.

· Drink a cup of ginseng or Echinacea infusion to boost your immune system.

· Eat a salad made with cauliflower, turnip and radish.

· Drink a juice made from carrot and oranges.

Additional Nutrition Tips

· Drink water to keep yourself hydrated and to eliminate toxins.

· Exercise regularly. Physical activity increases the strength of your defence system.

· Have adequate sleep to promote better immune function.

· Avoid alcohol and smoking. Learn to relax using breathing techniques.

· Avoid emotional conflicts and stress as they contribute to a weak immune system.