Stay fit and fab during the lockdown with these four steps by dietitian Suman Pahuja

While all of us are trying hard to stay fit locked indoors, Dietician and YouTuber Suman Pahuja, aims at making your goal simple. Up her sleeves are detox drinks and the mantra of ‘No Carbs After Sunset.’ Pahuja explains, “Our immune system works with greater efficiency when it flushes out bacteria from our lungs and airways. Detox drinks not only helps in flushing toxins out of our body but also provide the necessary nutrients that curb bloating.”

Follow the four easy steps and stay fit and fab

Lemonade (Nimbu Paani)

Lemon is extremely low-calorie detox drink loaded with the goodness of vitamin C. Starting your day with a glass of lemonade will not only give you instant energy but also keep you satiated for long. What you have to do is, take 1 liter of water and add 1 lemon juice in it. Drink this 1 liter water along with three liters of plain water whole day to keep you refresh and rejuvenate throughout.

Figs (Anjeer)

Figs or Anjeer is a common dry fruit with incredible health benefits. Soak two figs in water and drink this water empty stomach daily in morning. This will help in weight loss and make your skin healthy and glowing.

Orange and Carrot Juice

Fresh oranges and carrots are available plenty in market. A shot of fresh orange and carrot juice before 2pm everyday will help boost your immunity and make you healthy as well.

No Salt and No Carbs after 6 pm

Strictly avoid food that contains carbohydrate after 6 pm. This includes rice, oatmeal, bread, fruits and juices, milk and yogurt, potatoes, peas, corn etc. Try to avoid salt as well.