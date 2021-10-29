Indulge 14th Anniversary Special: Mira Kapoor on yoga, fitness and using home remedies for skin and hair

Mira Rajput Kapoor is a name we all recognise after she tied the knot with Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, but Mira isn’t only a star wife. In 2015, she willingly took to the limelight and took on Shahid’s fans who weren’t ready to accept Mira as the then most eligible bachelor’s life partner, followed by incessant trolling. Whether it is about her anti-aging beauty brand advertisement, her statement questioning working mothers or gracing a magazine cover without being a star herself, Mira braved all criticism. With time, she made her place in everyone’s heart and now Mira enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Every time Mira posts a picture on her Instagram account, it is sure to gather appreciation from her followers. Apart from her fascinating life as a star wife living in a sea-facing plush house in Juhu, the mother of two (Misha and Zain) Mira has become a people’s person, sharing the benefits of yoga and natural remedies. Her virtual yoga workshops, especially for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) during the lockdown had massive attendance. In fact, her IGTV videos for skin and hair care through home remedies have made her one of the most searched celebrity influencers across the country. We got in touch with Mira Kapoor before she headed for a vacation to the Maldives with her husband and children, to talk about her inclination towards yoga, fitness, her way of organic living and more. Excerpts:

Tell us about your journey with yoga?

I have been practicing yoga for many years now. I took up yoga because I wanted to be a better version of myself and feel better from the inside out. Yoga helped me strengthen myself, become more flexible and more mindful. That’s what yoga does, not only to your physical health but mental well-being too. For me, virtual workshops are an opportunity to connect with a larger audience and share the tips and tricks that worked for me on my yoga journey.

You have been speaking about the benefits of yoga, especially for women with PCOS. Tell us more.

A lot of my female acquaintances are suffering from PCOS. Initially, it was just an idea and later it got cemented in my mind that I should definitely do something for women who are struggling to reverse the damage that PCOS has taken on their minds and bodies. Yoga is a proven effective lifestyle that one can adapt to, to reverse the side effects of this disorder, as there are various yoga techniques that help to manage a hormonal imbalance, reduce weight, reduce stress levels and manage other PCOS symptoms in the most naturally healing ways.

Your IGTVs on yoga and home remedies for hair and skin have helped many of your followers, as the comments section reflects. What was the inspiration for this move and how much has it affected your day-to-day life?

That’s a great question! Well, I realised yoga can heal us from within, and despite our problems, the solution remains the same. As women, we go through various stages of life, and each one comes with its hurdles. But yoga is a consistent friend that takes carries us through. I wanted to bring that and the power of yogic healing to everyone and what better than a mass platform like social media to connect with people and spread awareness. I firmly believe in the power of natural solutions for any problem, as it heals one from the root cause without any side effects. Be it home remedies that I do for my hair and skin or yoga; it helps me with nourishing both my body and mind.

Any yoga poses you follow on daily basis?

Well, I am a beginner myself and will always be a learner. Having said that, simple yoga poses and pranayama like Supt Bandha Konasana (Butterfly Pose), Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) and Anulom Vilom Pranayama have helped me with regularising my hormones.

How do you begin your day?

I like to begin my day with a warm glass of water with a spoon of ghee and soaked raisins, followed by light morning stretches and pranayama/meditation.

Is there any specific diet that you follow?

I strongly believe in moderation when it comes to following a healthy diet. I don’t have an ‘all or nothing’ mindset. I neither follow a strict diet nor do I binge on anything or everything, as it tends to become a very rigid routine to follow. One thing that I feel is underrated is the importance of a proper diet along with the right healthy workout routine. People often neglect their food intake and put all the pressure on exercise, whereas, I am a firm believer that your fitness is 70 percent what you eat and 30 percent physical activity.

What is more important to you, the way you look, the way you feel or how healthy your body is?

I have always believed that when you are healthy from within it will naturally show on the outside. So for me, feeling better from the ‘inside out’ is important.

