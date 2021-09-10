Actor-model Rajveer Ankur Singh decodes his fitness and fashion choices

After making a mark in Tollywood and Kollywood with films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Rang De, model-actor Rajveer Ankur Singh finally made his Hindi debut opposite Esha Deol in Ek Dua, which was recently released on Voot. The Ghaziabad-born actor tells us, “Working with Esha was amazing and we bonded over food and our daughters.” The six feet tall hunk loves acting and modelling and has a commendable determination to hold on under any circumstances. He shares with us the secret behind his chiselled physique and dapper looks. Excerpts.

What’s your approach towards fitness?

Fitness is a major part of my life. I was a sportsman and played cricket for Delhi under-14, under-16 and under- 19 teams. I still play some kind of sports like tennis, squash or badminton every day. I also strongly believe in simple and clean eating. I don’t follow a specific timetable when it comes to fitness and the regimen is a mix of everything. Some days I’ll just run for about 15 km and on other days it might be any spor ts. However, there’s one thing I make sure of and that’s to hit the bed exhausted; that’s when I feel the best.

Tell us about your fashion choices?

I’m a very simple guy. I am usually in my activewear and whenever I go out, I wear comfortable clothes. I love wearing linen shirts and trousers in light colours. I am not into fancy stuff because I feel that you look the best, feel the best, and feel the most attractive when you be yourself.

What kinds of roles are you looking forward to?

I’m looking forward to doing a lot of realistic cinema though I have nothing against mainstream cinema. I would love to be a part of these amazing projects like Gangs of Wasseypur and Masaan which are close to realism and have authenticity. Also, I think I can fit romantic roles too though I love action films and I am trained in martial arts.

Your upcoming projects?

My next is a Netflix project, a period drama based in the 11th century. It’s a phenomenal show and I’m looking forward to it.

Ek Dua is streaming on Voot

