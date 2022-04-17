Fitness instructor Paramvir Singh gives five easy exercises to strengthen abductor muscles near the thigh

“Don’t forget the abductors,” says Gurugram-based fitness instructor Paramvir Singh, who finds that not many of his students know about this important muscle located in the inner thigh. “Responsible for stability, working it out regularly will ease muscle tension in the legs and groin, and improve athletic performance,” says Singh. Here are five easy abductor stretches.

Butterfly stretch

Lie flat on your back, bend your knees and move your soles inward. Move your knees downwards

and upwards.

Leg swings

While standing, swing your legs from side to side.

Resistance band sidewalks

Walk laterally with a resistance band placed above your knee caps.

Lunge stretch

Kneel slightly on the floor in a lunge position and come back into the resting position.

Clamshell

Lie on your side and bend the knees at 45 degrees, while keeping legs and hips stacked. Raise your upper knee up and down without moving the hips or pelvis.