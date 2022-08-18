Fitness comes first for Prateik Chaudhary — famous as Arjun in ‘Paramavatar Shri Krishna’

Mumbai-based Prateik Chaudhary famous for his role as Arjun in Paramavatar Shri Krishna onTV is also known for his roles in Sindoor Ki Keemat on Dangal TV (remake of the hit Tamil series Roja on Sun TV) and webseries Becharey on MX Player. The actor, however, is most famously known for his obsession with fitness, something he is truly proud of. We catch up with the actor to find out about his fitness regimen and more. Excerpts:

What does fitness mean to you?

Fitness is the second most important thing to me after breathing. If I miss my workout, I feel incomplete from inside. It’s also my second love, after acting.

What is your fitness regimen?

I try to be disciplined and consistent and it’s not easy for me. I start my day at five in the morning to do my work out. I follow a strict diet. No outside food, no cheat meals and I am currently on a vegan diet.

How do you look after your skin and hair?

As a guy, I have it quite easy. Just working out every day, eating healthy food, drinking a lot of water and trying to stay positive and happy leads to my skin and hair practically looking after themselves! I don’t recommend this for anyone else, but it works for me.

Prateik Chaudhary

You also use dance as a way to keep in shape?

I have always loved dancing and while I am not trained, it doesn’t take much to make me break into a jig if I hear a great beat or tune. Does it help in keeping me in shape? Yes, but I wouldn’t recommend it on its own. Paired with my workout regimen, it’s a great extra bit of exercise that I absolutely love to indulge in.

What do you do in your free time, beyond gymming, working out or dancing?

I live a simple and busy life, so if I do get some free time, I sleep. I never seem to get enough of sleep, somehow!

