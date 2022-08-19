Here is a fantastic regime for flawless skin for all skin types

When we browse through any lifestyle magazine today, one noticeable change people might observe is that skincare is finally getting its due. Earlier, the conversations were mostly about make-up. We have finally progressed to understand that without good skin, make-up can just do little. Hence, the Holy Grail we are chasing today is a skincare routine that's go-to for all skin types.

Getting the basics right:

Ideally, we should tend to our skin at least twice every day, which is also known as the AM-PM skin routine.

Morning:

In the morning, cleanse your skin of all the products from the previous night. This first layer is also known as an active layer which is based on what your skincare needs such as pigmentation, dehydration of skin, and anti-ageing.

Based on the concerns, apply active, treatment-based products such as Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, and Niacinamide.

The next step involves applying a moisturiser based on your skin type. For Oily skin use a gel-based moisturiser and for dry skin use a cream-based moisturiser.

Also read: Hyderabad and Tollywood celebs give us a sneakpeak into their daily skincare routine

The final step includes applying sunscreen with SPF 30 and above. For people who apply make-up, sunscreens with foundation are also available.

Evening:

In the evening, always start with cleansing your skin: You can use a cleanser that is soap-free if you have sensitive or dry skin. You can opt for a regular face wash if you have oily skin.

Apply your active ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, Niacinamide, or Retinol. The final step includes applying a moisturiser. This is the best time to exfoliate your skin.

There are three key factors to remember here:

A 60-second pause between each step helps in a meticulous application and allows enough time for the skin to soak in the products.

Try to stick to the steps as mentioned because there's a science to it. The lighter products or ones that require deeper penetration are applied initially to be sealed in with the heavier products.

As it is said, less is more, absorption of anything beyond the 3 layers is not possible.

Also read: Here's Malaika Arora's secret tip to flawless skin that's suitable for all skin types

Personalising the routine:

As of now, we have been discussing the skincare regime at its most basic. The basic go-to skincare routine is as simple as ‘ABC...’ but customising it to your skin's requirement takes some work. Always remember to keep your skin's health central when you customise your regime. For example, when your skin needs more help, you need to do more. Hence, if you're in your early 30s, you could add some anti-ageing ingredients to your regime, such as Hyaluronic acid (HA) or ceramides.