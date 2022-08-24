Here are some tips to deal with itchy skin during monsoon

Although it is one of the most anticipated seasons for many people, the monsoon may also cause a lot of skin problems. Our skin has issues like clogged pores and a humid environment causes more damage. All skin types should take extra precautions in this type of weather as it can lead to many skin problems. Itching of the skin will undoubtedly top the list of skin problems that you can have. To deal with itchiness in the monsoon, you can use the following tips to soothe your skin:

Exfoliate your skin

We all know the importance of exfoliating our skin. It is important to deep clean our face as it removes all the dead cells to bring out fresh skin cells that give you a natural glow, especially in the monsoon season. Those who have oily skin can try this exfoliator:

Mix 5 tablespoons of fuller earth with 5 tablespoons of orange peel and 5 tablespoons of sandalwood powder, and keep it in a jar.

When you wish to exfoliate, which should be at least twice a week in monsoon, take 1 tablespoon from the jar, mix it with rose water, and 2 drops of tea tree essential oil.

The microbe-fighting properties make tea tree oil a natural remedy that helps in treating bacterial and fungal skin conditions, prevents infections, and promotes healing. Apply the pack and leave it on for a minute or two. Massage it for a minute and rinse it off. Be careful, if you have sensitive skin then do a patch test first before using the oil as tea tree is a strong oil.

Use lemon water and baking soda

If your skin is itching, apply a paste comprised of two spoons of baking soda and one spoon of lemon water while taking a bath. Then wash it after waiting five to ten minutes. This will stop the itching if you do it every day.

Sandalwood is a good way to go

When you have itchy skin, sandalwood should be your go-to product. Apply a sandalwood pack to your skin by combining sandalwood and rose water; leave it on for at least 20 minutes. This will instantly relax you and reduce all inflammatory reactions.

Use coconut oil to maintain healthy skin

Coconut oil's anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties aid in maintaining healthy skin. It is particularly efficient at treating skin infections and nourishing the skin. If you experience itching, massage coconut oil into the problem areas and allow your skin to fully absorb it.

Use gentle soap or body wash

Long or frequent baths can deplete the skin of its natural oils. Avoid using any alcohol-based skin products, antimicrobial soaps, or soap bars that are scented. Choose gentle soaps or a milk-based moisturising body wash instead. Finish your showers and baths in under ten minutes, and moisturise the skin while it's still damp.

Use sunscreen

Even if it may be cold outside, the sun is still somewhere in the distance drying your skin. Sources state that this time of year has the strongest UV radiation. If you intend to spend time outside, use sunscreen with an SPF (Sun Protection Factor) of at least 25 to 30 minutes before you go out. When spending more time outside, reapply.

Neem is your friend

Neem possesses antimicrobial properties that are excellent for treating skin-related problems. It can also be applied for the management of itching. Neem leaves can be applied after being crushed. You can also use neem soap bars while bathing.