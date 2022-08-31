Are malnutrition and muscle loss interlinked?

Although many adults worldwide are living longer, they may not always be doing so in a healthy way. This chart of less-than-optimal health is caused by several circumstances. Nutrition, or lack of it, is one of the most important and evident variables. After all, eating provides energy to all of the body's cells and helps maintain muscular power.

It seems simple enough to optimise your diet to improve your health. Make sure your meals are balanced by using a colourful plate that includes all the necessary dietary groups. But an unexpected fact is that adult malnutrition has recently come to light as a frequently unrecognised health issue affecting many individuals.

A common misconception is that malnutrition means a person is not getting enough calories. But malnutrition can be more than a deficiency in nutrient intake: it can also refer to nutrient excesses or vitamin or mineral imbalances. “Today, a lot of people in India come under the category of being ‘skinny fat’ - a term that refers to having a high percentage of body fat and a low amount of muscle mass. It occurs when the body doesn't get the appropriate amounts of macronutrients (protein, carbohydrate, and fat) or micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) that it needs, to function (sic),” says Prof. Dr Salil Bendre, Head, Pulmonary Medicine, Nanavati Max SuperSpeciality Hospital.

As we become older, muscle mass becomes more crucial for maintaining our general immune defence as well as bodily strength. However, studies have indicated that adults might begin to lose up to eight percent of their muscle mass per decade after the age of 40. That rate might double after the age of 70. This makes it more clear why building muscle is important and why nutrition must come first.

How to avoid muscle loss and protect muscle health

Safeguarding muscle mass can be done with a few simple strategies - mainly focusing on physical activity and proper nutrition. This is especially important as we age.

To preserve muscles:

Engage in regular exercise & test your muscle age: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every week and include resistance training to help maintain muscles and strength. You can test your locomotive ability, find out how good your muscle strength is, and know what to do earlier to prevent and delay muscle loss and overall strength. The good news is that grip strength is an easy way to assess your overall muscular strength - just by squeezing an orange or noticing the firmness of your handshake, you can determine your muscle strength. A chair challenge test is also an easy way to test your muscle strength. The time taken to do 5 sit-ups on a chair of approximate height of 43 cm (1.4 ft) in height can tell you about your muscle age.

Consume enough micronutrients: Not only reduced intake of proteins but also micronutrients like selenium, carotenoid, vitamin C, D, E, and calcium have been associated with lower muscle strength. Currently, one in three adults over the age of 50 does not get enough protein in their diet. This is problematic because protein is a nutrient that supports strong muscles and helps keep cells healthy, fuelled and working at their best, which is important to keeping energy levels high. To amp up protein intake further, add protein to snacks or supplement your diet with nutritional supplements if needed.

Follow a nutrition-forward diet: Choose a balanced diet full of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, proteins, healthy fats and key vitamins and minerals like calcium and Vitamin D. The key is to choose a variety of nutrient-dense foods across all food groups. Developing healthy eating patterns not only gives you energy, but can also help prevent obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure, and Type 2 diabetes.