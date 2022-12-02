Home LifeStyle Mind and Body

Practice Acro Yoga with your partner in this unque fitness session

Working out together is a great way to strengthen bonding

author_img   |   Published :   |  02nd December 2022 12:00 AM
Experience and practice insightful yoga practices that meld smoothing into acrobatics. Bring in your partner to challenge yourself physically and emotionally as you find deeper expressions through the practice of Acro Yoga. Working out together is a great way to strengthen bonding and there can’t be a better practice than yoga

What: Acro Yoga

Where: Hindustan Road

When: December 3-4 (3pm onwards)

Contact: samsarayog.com

