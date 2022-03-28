Kerala mother-daughter duo win fitness titles

The fitness goals of Shiny Justine and her daughter Surya Anne Justine started when the former embarked on a journey to regain health. Their efforts have won them laurels for bodybuilding — one as a senior faculty in fitness and the other as Miss Kerala Sports Physique. The mother-daughter duo from Fort Kochi shares their journey with TNIE.

Shiny developed issues in her pelvic region during her first pregnancy. While expecting Surya, her second child, the issues became severe. Shiny’s pelvic bones were separated during the second childbirth, which affected her movability. Soon, the devastated mother became overweight which further restricted her movements.

After many sessions of consultations with orthopaedic surgeons in the city, one of them suggested that she reduce weight. She lost more than 15 kg within a year and was able to walk without external support. Shiny proceeded to create awareness among women who suffer serious gynaecological ailments and started a fitness centre, Just Shine Family Fitness.

“Surya also suffered from obesity when she was a child. She started attending fitness sessions with me. Slowly, she developed a passion for fitness and received regular training. From 11th grade, our certified fitness coach Elred Alexander started training her,” Shiny said.

Elred suggested Surya participate in Miss Kerala Sports Physique, instituted by the Body Building Association. In the recently held state championship, she emerged the winner. “I have been working out and following a healthy diet. For the competition, I cut off sweets and started an intense workout regime,” Surya said.