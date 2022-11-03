Take fitness lessons from Mandira Bedi and style your clothes from years ago to perfection now

If there is one thing that bothers all of us, it would probably be that pile of clothes from a decade ago that we, unfortunately, cannot fit into now. If you ask us, there are two ways the pile could stop bothering you. You could donate the clothes and embrace your new shape or you could lose the weight you have put on over the years. Either way, the objective is that you fall in love with your body all over again.

One celebrity who actively promotes body positivity and pushes her admirers to get going to the gym happens to be Mandira Bedi.

In a recent Instagram post, the actress and TV presenter was seen rocking a lavender sari that she wore 19 years ago and her followers agreed that she looks stunning. They also could not stop obsessing over how Mandira has managed to stay in shape over the years. Well, her secret is nothing but discipline and consistency.

In this article, we are determined to get you on track with your fitness and maintain a healthy, sustainable lifestyle just like Mandira.

Caption: Mandira Bedi's Instagram Post

Never skip a meal

First things first, eat right. Get your meals in order and try to make them all rich in nutrients. Avoid skipping your meals unnecessarily and stay hydrated. We suggest you carry a box of mixed dry fruits and a 2-litre water bottle to have wherever you want, even in the metro.

Be consistent with workouts

You could do pilates, strength training, cross fit, or a workout regime that works well for you. All you have to make sure of is that you are consistent with your routine and you do not miss workouts out of laziness.

Honestly, if you are lacking the motivation to get up and get going, scroll through Mandira's Instagram feed and you will be pumped to put on your sports shoes and get some cardio done.

Seriously, what is stopping you from getting back in shape?