Varun Dhawan diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction; learn about the condition, its symptoms and more

Actor Varun Dhawan recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction in a press conference in Mumbai. The actor, who spoke to the media candidly, shared that he was diagnosed with the condition during Jug Jug Jeeyo, which marked his last outing. Varun revealed that he was putting too much pressure on himself during the shoot of the family drama and one day, he just shut off.

For the unversed, the disorder affects a person's body balance. The vestibular system sits inside your inner ear and coordinates with your eye and muscles to keep you balanced. When it stops functioning properly, you can experience dizziness and may even struggle to walk straight in severe cases.

Causes of Vestibular Hypofunction

History of inner ear injury Ageing Head Injury Concussion

What are the Common Symptoms?

A person with vestibular hypofunction disorder may struggle to walk properly or feel dizzy in busy places with a lot of movement or dark spaces. It can lead to nausea and vomiting or cause visual blurring, falling and general degradation of physical health.

Studies have shown that cases of vestibular hypofunction report improvement with regular exercises. A person diagnosed with this disorder may need to meet a physiotherapist who could help them with balancing exercises that they could perform every time they feel dizzy.