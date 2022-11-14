World Diabetes Day: Here are six food items to consume for a healthier life if you have diabetes

If you are diabetic it becomes essential for you to keep a check on your eating habits

Diabetes is a condition that is rampant all around the world. In scientific terms, diabetes is defined as a chronic disease which occurs when the pancreas is unable to make insulin or use the insulin that is produced by the body. Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that helps glucose to be absorbed by the cells. In simple terms, a person is diagnosed with diabetes when the blood glucose or sugar levels become extremely high. It can lead to various body problems, including, kidney failure, heart problems, nerve damage and stroke.

November 14 is marked as World Diabetes Day to raise awareness of the condition and highlight the complications that can be caused by the disease. The day was made an official United Nations Day in 2006, after being proposed in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation.

If you are diabetic, it becomes essential for you to keep a check on your eating habits. You should know how to manage blood glucose and blood pressure levels. On this day, we bring to you foods that you can include in your diet to remain healthy if you have diabetes :

Citrus fruits

The freshness and sour flavour of tangy fruits like oranges and lemons are well known. They are also used at times to give dishes a little tanginess. But there are other reasons too for eating them. Citrus fruits offer beneficial fibre along with potassium and folate that can help control blood sugar levels and manage diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association.

Leafy greens

Leafy green veggies are very nutrient-dense and calorie-efficient. They also contain relatively little carbohydrates that can be digested or absorbed by the body, therefore they have little impact on blood sugar levels. Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and others are excellent providers of vitamin C as well as other vitamins and minerals.

Yoghurt

In Indian households, yoghurt is frequently used for a variety of dishes, like dips or refreshing glasses of lassi. Yoghurt should be a part of your diet if you have diabetes. According to a study conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health, eating yoghurt may lower your chance of developing type 2 diabetes. Yoghurt is also high in calcium and protein, both of which will help your general health.

Legumes

For diabetes patients, legumes like beans, lentils, and peas are a great vegetarian substitute for non-vegetarian foods like meat that are enriched in iron, fibre, and protein. By preserving blood glucose and cholesterol levels, high fibre content lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes. Another advantage is that they are affordable and convenient to store.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are promoted as a superfood that effectively aids in weight loss. Chia seeds, according to experts, may also aid you in controlling your diabetes. They contain fibre, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants which can lower the risk of type 2 diabetes and its complications.

Mixed nuts

You must regularly enjoy certain mixed nuts, such as almonds and cashews, among others. These foods have a low glycaemic index and are high in omega-3 fatty acids. Additionally, the additional qualities of nuts aid in lowering LDL (Low-Density Lipoprotein) levels, blood sugar, and inflammation associated with diabetes. Therefore, it is necessary to ingest roughly 30 grammes of nuts (or a handful of the same) every day.