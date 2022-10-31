Here are some tips to maintain spinal health and prevent back pain

In India nowadays, lower back discomfort, in particular, has turned into a chronic illness. It is now spreading among young people as well as the elderly. Our spinal discs and back muscles are under too much stress from extended work hours and a sedentary lifestyle, which has underlined the need for us to take action and avoid any long-term issues. Children and teenagers may also have persistent back pain due to a variety of causes, including sports-related accidents, overuse injuries to flexible joints, and congenital spinal issues.

According to sources, adolescents' back discomfort can also be brought on by substance usage. According to several recent research, adolescents who regularly consume alcohol, smoke cigarettes, or have mental health issues like melancholy or anxiety are more likely to experience back discomfort. For instance, 14–15-year-olds who use tobacco and drink alcohol report back discomfort more frequently than those who just seldom or never feel it Early adolescent exposure to toxic chemicals raises the chance of substance abuse and mental health issues later in life and makes the growing brain more vulnerable to their harmful effects, which also have an impact on our spine.

In rare instances, persistently bad posture during adolescence can stretch the ligaments and cause kyphosis, or a curved or slightly humped back. Back discomfort occasionally also signals the onset of issues unrelated to the spine, such as kidney issues, which can result in lower back difficulties on either side of the spine. Back pain can occasionally also be brought on by tumours. To prevent back discomfort and help you maintain spinal health, we are sharing some tips and advice for you to follow:

Maintain a good posture

People who spend a lot of time on their computers slouch frequently, which puts strain on their neck, spine, and back muscles and creates pain. Similar to those who use mobile phones, those who do so frequently rest on their stomachs with their necks extended upward, which can harm their spine. Therefore, keeping their spines in a straight line with their neck and lower back and using the proper desktop display or laptop level can prevent spinal injuries.

Taking short breaks

Short, regular breaks can assist to lessen the physical and mental strain that our jobs place on our spines. Long periods spent in one position are unhealthy and can make back discomfort worse. Therefore, it is advised to move when working for extended periods of time because it might help the muscles and nerves.

Exercise

Our sedentary jobs weaken the muscles in our spine, lumbar region, and trunk, which results in back discomfort. Exercises like hamstring stretches, knee to chest, cat stretch, shoulder and neck rolls, and partial crunches can help our muscles, joints, and spinal discs regain their flexibility and relieve discomfort.

Another simple and efficient technique to reduce back and spinal pain is to go for quick walks regularly. Walking and exercise can also aid in weight loss, improve blood flow to the muscles that support the spine, and increase blood oxygen and nutrient levels, which revitalise the muscles and reduce discomfort.

Adopting a balanced diet

Avoid fatty foods and consuming plenty of water can also help you avoid back and spine problems. Consuming low-fat, calcium and protein-rich diets that are filled with essential minerals can help you in keeping your weight in check and can reduce the overall pressure on your spine.

For many people, enduring chronic pain can have a crippling effect on their quality of life. When the pain persists despite months of conventional treatment, even the smallest tasks will seem like a major undertaking. Therefore, let's commit to taking good care of our spines and doing everything we can to live healthy lives.