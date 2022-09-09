Here are some tips to prevent yourself from UV rays

Limiting exposure and protecting your skin are the greatest ways to safeguard yourself from the harmful effects of the sun| Photo credit: Antonino Visalli (Unsplash)

Everyone needs to get some sun to produce vitamin D as it helps calcium absorption for stronger and healthier bones. However, unprotected exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can injure the skin, eyes, and immune system. It could also possibly cause cancer, according to reports.

On the topic, cosmetic dermatologist Dr Akriti Gupta from Jivisha Clinic, New Delhi, told sources, “The skin is harmed by sunburn and excessive UV radiation exposure. Skin cancer or early skin ageing may result from this injury (photoaging). This beautician’s condition is the result of sunburn, which is solar damage. It is brought on by prolonged exposure to UV radiation. Sunburn may happen on any region of the body, including the face, the body, the scalp, and even closed areas if you are wearing loose-fitting clothing that leaves a gap that allows UV rays to enter. A bad sunburn may take several days to heal (sic).”

Also read: Here is a fantastic regime for flawless skin for all skin types

Dr Akriti stressed that sunscreen usage becomes crucial here. She said, “Never leave your house without sunscreen on, especially between 10 am and 4 pm when the sun is at its strongest. You should also apply sunscreen on cloudy days (sic).”

Here are some signs of sunburn:

Your skin turns red.

It is hot and constricting.

There could be some pain and discomfort.

Second-degree sunburn can result in blisters, and skin peeling.

“Limiting exposure and protecting your skin are the greatest ways to safeguard yourself from the harmful effects of the sun. Take a cold shower, apply cold water to your skin, remain hydrated, avoid peeling off your skin, take pain medication if necessary, and consider applying a topical cooling and moisturising ointment (sic),” added Dr Akriti.

Also read: Experts share tips on how to take care of your skin after the age of 40

Here are some tips suggested by the cosmetic dermatologist to avoid sunburn: