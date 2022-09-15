Here are six yoga exercises to keep you fit and glowing for the festive season

The time has come for celebrations and events. Aside from that, this is the time of year when we want to look in the mirror and see our best selves, complete with a good body and glowing skin. Festivals are special times when we can completely appreciate everything that life has to offer. But how can we accomplish this without depriving ourselves of our favourite foods, though? To help you through the holiday season, you can add some yoga to your daily practice.

Here are a few simple, fundamental practices to assist you in managing your food habits better and sustaining both physical and emotional wellness. By practising these yoga techniques, which include asanas (body postures), pranayama (breathing techniques), and meditation, you can stay healthy and bright throughout this festival season.

Janushirshasana

This position involves bending forward. It serves as a pre-asana position for poses like Paschimottanasana and Baddhakonasana. Your spine gets a nice stretch from this pose, making it more flexible. Additionally, it tones the muscles in your pelvis and abdomen. But watch out for overextending or straining yourself. It enhances digestion and aids in maintaining a healthy gut.

Ushtrasana

Ushtrasana, also referred to as the camel posture, is a good choice if you are searching for a straightforward backbend. Your spine will become stronger through doing it, and you will develop a proper posture. It helps with digestion too. If you are expecting, have a neck or knee injury, or are experiencing excruciating back pain, try to avoid it.

Ujjayi Pranayama

You should always incorporate breathing exercises into your everyday routine. Ujjayi pranayama is a straightforward exercise that in addition to calming down your mind and calming down the nervous system, also promotes restful sleep. Your heart and lung health can also be improved by regular exercise.

Kapalbhati

Kapalbhati enhances lung health and fortifies the nervous system. Its use promotes digestion and sharpens focus and alertness. This technique should be avoided by expectant mothers, those with heart illness, high blood pressure, and spinal issues.

Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar is one of the best yoga poses. After some light stretching and loosening, it can be done, first thing in the morning. Your entire body is energised, and it gets you ready for the day. It not only strengthens your body and has a positive impact on all of its systems, but it also helps your digestion. Avoid practising this if you have spinal issues or are pregnant.

Shavasana

Shavasana is the final pose you should perform following all of the poses stated above to relax your muscles and allow blood to circulate evenly throughout your body.

