Here are five health benefits of blended cooking oils

As we become more careful of our lifestyle, diet, and particularly our intake of fat, there have been a lot of discussions recently about multi-source or blended cooking oil as well as fats in general. Contrary to common belief, one needs to keep in mind that fat is a macronutrient that is necessary for our body to function properly in addition to focusing on minimising the quantity of fat in our diet. The discussion we should be having is how to improve the quality of the fats in our meals, not just how to reduce fat. Blended oils are a fantastic example of something that is less well-known.

It is necessary to realise that fats serve a variety of vital roles in our bodies, including hormone production and regulation, insulation, energy storage, and protection for our vital organs. Additionally, essential fatty acids aid in controlling blood coagulation, inflammation in the joints, tissues, and bloodstream, as well as cholesterol levels. Additionally, fats support tissue shape, memory storage, and nerve impulse transmission. Overall, fats are undervalued in terms of relevance!

Although most meals contain some fat, adding more fat in various forms to our diets is necessary to meet our required daily intake of excellent quality fatty acids. Blended edible vegetable oils are one of the greatest and most practical sources of these important fats. Blended oils are essentially two or more types of edible vegetable oils mixed together in a ratio of at least 20 percent by weight for each type of oil. In essence, blended oils combine the benefits of two or more oils into one. They provide numerous advantages that are difficult to acquire when using single seed oils, in addition to being a fantastic supply of fatty acids, including:

Better fats for heart health: Several research studies have been conducted to determine the kind of fat that is associated with heart diseases. We now understand that consuming too much-saturated fat raises blood pressure and harmful cholesterol. Trans fats and their negative effects have been widely discussed. To promote improved heart health, the proportion of poly and monounsaturated fatty acids is changed in blended oils.

Higher smoke point for versatile cooking: Depending on the dish, Indian cuisine requires high temperatures for varying lengths of time. High smoke points in blended oils are known to ensure not just safety but also the preservation of the oil's nutritional content.

Improved anti-inflammatory properties: Studies have demonstrated positive outcomes with mixtures like rice bran oil and safflower oil. Blended oils can do this by increasing the overall efficacy of the finished product.

Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels: The ratio of fatty acids in blended oils helps to lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and raise good cholesterol (HDL), which protects your heart and keeps your cholesterol levels healthy.

Improved nutrition: Combining two or more oils produces a balanced fatty acid ratio in addition to offering several health-promoting phytonutrients in one oil. Oryzanol, tocopherol, and tocotrienol, to name a few, have health benefits above and beyond those of a straightforward diet. Long-term illnesses including heart disease and metabolic diseases like dyslipidemia, insulin resistance, diabetes, and hypertension are prevented with their help.

Ultimately, we must select an oil that most fits our health requirements and taste preferences, but thankfully, with so many blended oils on the market, everyone may choose the oil that best suits the needs of their family.