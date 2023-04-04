Try these five tips to optimise your sleep and increase productivity

All of us desire to learn the secret to being extremely effective, but in our search, we neglect the most important productivity tip: getting a good night's sleep. Never discount the importance of having enough sleep. Your productivity, creativity, analytical abilities, and even the success of your company or job may all be influenced by how much sleep you get.

We are frequently conscious that eight hours of sleep per night is ideal, but it can be challenging to achieve this goal when daily commitments to friends, family, and work frequently consume more than 16 hours of the day. Maybe you think that getting four or five hours of slumber each night will be sufficient for your needs.

You might be accustomed to sleeping through the night, shifting time zones, and pulling the odd all-nighter. Even wearing your dearth of sleep as a badge of honour is possible. But the absence of sleep impairs decision-making, lack of restraint, and creativity.

Energy, not time, is the new currency for success. As a result, prioritising restful sleep will significantly improve both your general health and your business. Follow these five simple tactics to get a good night's rest:

Put your thoughts ‘to bed’ first.

Many professionals regularly experience anxiety while trying to sleep, their thoughts racing with numerous issues and a long list of things they need to get done. In addition to using all the methods for getting a good night's sleep, consider the three accomplishments you made during the day, no matter how minor or significant they were. Create a mantra for the following day, such as ‘I deserve to rest now to fuel my day tomorrow.’

Demonstrate appreciation

How often do you express gratitude for all that you have in life? Studies suggest that cultivating the habit of appreciating the positive things in your life may be healthy. Stress and susceptibility may make it difficult for you to slumber at night. Thus, practising gratitude before night can help to resolve this problem. List three items or words for which you are thankful. This helps your mind get ready for joyful ideas and stores pleasant memories before bed.

Recognize and honour your need for sleep

Each of us has a unique chronotype based on our circadian cycles. While some of us perform our best job early in the morning, others do so later in the day. Some of us stay up late. Respecting your innate tendencies as they relate to your chronotype will put you in the best situation to succeed. Schedule your most challenging or difficult tasks for those "on" moments by noting the times of day when you feel the most alert.

Establish a routine

Experts suggest creating a bedtime routine that includes relaxing activities like taking a bath or shower, sipping herbal tea, turning down the lights, and reading a tangible book. Establish a sleep schedule to ensure you get the required quantity of sleep. Adults typically need 7 to 8 hours of slumber per night, but some people need less and some need more.

Think of your happy place

By visualising the location that makes you the happiest, you can begin to drift off to sleep peacefully and experience a general state of bliss.