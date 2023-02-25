Home remedies to bid goodbye to that pesky cough or cold

Off late, due to weather changes and fluctuating temperatures, many of us are facing the common cold, cough, fever, body aches, headaches, etc. While there’s definitely something in the air that’s affecting one and all but at the same time, we also have to work on building immunity to make sure that the immune system takes care of such small changes in the body and helps us overcome the common symptoms naturally. I can understand that many of us want to work and be more productive that’s why we end up having medicines as quick fixes but it’s always better to allow the body to rest and recover naturally without any side effects of the medicine. Let’s learn about a few simple tips for sore throat, stomach pain, headache, etc which are tested, age-old, chemical-free home remedies. It totally depends on you on how you want to heal your body. If it suits you, try it for sure without jumping on medications immediately.

Sore throat/cold/cough

Salt water gargling : Mix 1 tablespoon of thick rock salt and one teaspoon of organic turmeric powder in a warm mug of water. Make sure it is not too hot. Gargle with it two to three times a day without swallowing. Turmeric and salt both have anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial properties which help in soothing the throat.

: Mix 1 tablespoon of thick rock salt and one teaspoon of organic turmeric powder in a warm mug of water. Make sure it is not too hot. Gargle with it two to three times a day without swallowing. Turmeric and salt both have anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial properties which help in soothing the throat. Steam inhalation: When there’s throat irritation and sinuses are clogged with mucous, then your body tries to cough or sneeze it out to feel better and remove the toxins. If the mucus is thin, it can come out easily but if it is too, thick, then we need to start with steam once a day for loosening the mucus. Steaming is hands down the best remedy to overcome phlegm and mucous production because it gives you a runny nose and that’s a good sign because the toxins come out of your system. You can add a few drops of eucalyptus or peppermint oil or one teaspoon of turmeric powder to your water before taking the steam.

Stomach aches/cramps/nausea

Ginger tea : Take a piece of ginger, which is about an inch in size, then mash and boil it in 200 ml water, strain, and drink. Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and gingerol, the compound found in ginger, helps in calming an upset stomach plus improves nausea and stomach cramps as well. Take this tea twice a day to feel better.

: Take a piece of ginger, which is about an inch in size, then mash and boil it in 200 ml water, strain, and drink. Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and gingerol, the compound found in ginger, helps in calming an upset stomach plus improves nausea and stomach cramps as well. Take this tea twice a day to feel better. Peppermint : You can use good quality tea bags for dipping in hot water and use them once a day. Peppermint tea has flavonoids, which act as antioxidants and have healing properties. It soothes the stomach and helps controlling bloating, nausea, and stomach aches.

Headache: Eucalyptus or lavender oil massage on the temples or in a diffuser helps a lot for headaches. Apply it or use it in a diffuser and focus on deep breathing. This helps in calming down the mind and helps in alleviating a headache. Chew on 10 soaked almonds slowly. Almonds are high in magnesium and other minerals and help stop a dreaded headache or migraine, and they contain salicin, which gets converted to salicylic acid in the body; the primary byproduct of aspirin. So you have a safe and natural pain reliever. This is not an exact replacement for medication but can work for mild complaints for sure.

Fever

Soak a tablespoon of methi seeds in a cup of water for two to three hours and then boil in the same water. Strain and take this methi water twice a day to keep the temperature in control. Fenugreek or methi seeds have compounds like diosgenin, saponins, and alkaloids that naturally help in balancing body temperature. You can use this concoction three times a day.

