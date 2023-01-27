Yogam's Shikha Tiwari shares why a basic fitness regime is important

This week, we reach the third session of Get Fit with Indulge — a month-long competitive activity held across four city-based gymnasiums — and we speak to the owner of Yogam-The Fitness Club, Shikha Tiwari. A fitness enthusiast herself, Shikha sheds light on Yogam’s participation in the competition and why basic fitness is wealth for all of us.

Tell us about the competition.

The competition Get Fit with Indulge will certainly help our members to get some boost, after this celebratory period. They really need some proper motivation to go back to the grind. So, this competition is going to definitely be helpful. We are expecting this event to have a great number of participants.

What are the categories?

There will be four categories: burpees, wall sit, pushups and planks. These are co-related workouts and require a bit of muscle strength to perform.

What should a fitness routine consist of?

To keep fit, certain mobility exercises must be done daily, be it at home or the gym. Building muscle

strength is also useful. Any workout that relates to your body flexibility and mobility and core-related workouts should be done, like planks, squats or suryanamaskara. These can lead to good results. It also

helps in the betterment of internal health.

How important is weight training for us?

Weight training is actually very important, be it for your strength or weight loss. Also lifting weights, I believe, gives you confidence and a little high.

A few useful tips for beginners...

First of all, read your body and do not exaggerate or go overboard just because someone else is doing it. Keep yourself motivated and whatever you do, try to be consistent. Fitness is very important and especially after the pandemic, we all now know how important being fit is!