With the rise in skin ailments and allergies, Netherland citizens to get free sunscreen

In an attempt to tackle dermal maladies, the Dutch government has decided to protect their citizens by giving out free sunscreen. Hoping for a significant change in an alarming rise in skin cancer cases, the Netherlands that sunscreen dispensers will be available at common places like educational institutions, shopping malls, festivals, etc. to exercise sun protection.

A similar campaign, called the ‘slip, slop, slap’ campaign was carried out in Australia to promote safe sun practices. This inspired the Netherlands to take up an influential activity. Recent studies have shown that sunscreen is the best form of protection from skin diseases. It is proven to reduce signs of ageing while shielding the skin from UVA and UVB rays – the core factors causing premature ageing. Vitamin D from the sun is a requisite for calcium production. However, unsafe sun exposure can have irreversible effects on the eyes and skin.

Here are some vital things to know about sunscreen.

Sunscreen should be applied on all days regardless of the weather. Choose a broad spectrum (above SPF 30) to protect you from both UVA and UVB light. Reapply sunscreen every 3 hours for better working of the formula.

Ahead of summer, give your skin the protection, love and care it deserves.