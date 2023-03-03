Take a look at these five hair care products that will restore your hair back to its youthful state

This week we bring to you five products that will help you keep your tresses shiny, bouncy and healthy. No matter if you have curly, straight, wavy hair or battling with dry hair, or oily hair woes, these products have you covered through all seasons.

Curl Unfurl

Homegrown brand Curl Cure was curated by Simran Sainani who herself found it difficult to find pocket friendly products that would protect and nourish curly hair. If you find yourself trying to battle similar woes, check out Curl Cure’s 3 Step Curl Routine- Shampoo, Deep Conditioner & Curl Cream. The trio is packed with the goodness of Shea Butter Aloe Vera and Coconut to give you the best wash days ever.

Price: Rs. 2999

Available on: curlcure.in & Amazon

Moisture Lock

If you are battling with dry hair problems all throughout the year and have tried your hands at nalmost every other solution but to no luck, we suggest you to try out Wella’s Invigo Nutri-Enrich Deep Nourishing Hair Mask once a week. Smooth it through clean, damp hair that’s been lightly towel dried to lock in the moisture.

Price: Rs. 730 for 150 ml

Available on: Nykaa, Myntra & Flipkart

Gold Rush

Looking for that perfect conditioner that doesn’t leave a residue on your hair after every wash hence giving rise to newer hair problems? Try GK Hair’s Global Keratin Gold Conditioner to internally restore your hair back to its youthful state. Infused with magical ingredients like juvexin, the conditioner makes your strands soft, silky and smooth. It is enriched with a blend of aloe vera, shea butter and argan oil.

Price: Rs. 1710 for 250 ml

Available on: gkhair.co.in

Shield it

Undoubtedly onion extracts have always been a natural ingredient trusted bindly for combatting hair fall issues, and helping regrowth. Plum being one of the foremost cruelty free beauty brands, has taken cue from this ingredient and introduced the Onion Hair Fall Defense Kit that includes a Onion & Bhringraj Hair Growth Oil and Onion & Biotin Hair Fall Control Shampoo. Apply the hair growth oil ahead of a wash to promote generation of new hair.

Price: Rs. 325 for Oil

Available on: plumgoodness.com

Spa at Home

If you are always on the go, the dust, pollution and exposure to sun rays can take a toll on your beautiful locks. When there is less time and you can’t manage to get a professional hair spa or treatment done, a pure repair hair mask from pH can come to your rescue. It is added with hyaluronic acid that will nourish and fortify damaged hair with a plumping effect.

Price: Rs. 1350 onwards

Available on: phlaboratories.in