World Lupus Day – When Selena Gomez opened up on her Lupus diagnosis

Ever since she revealed to the public about being diagnosed with Lupus, Selena has used her voice to aid others

May 10 is recognised as World Lupus Day, a day to highlight the painful autoimmune disease that affects an individual’s day-to-day life. On October 2015, Selena Gomez, famously known for her character Alex Russo in the Disney series Wizards of Waverly Place, revealed the struggles she had been undergoing for years since her Lupus diagnosis in 2014, the disease attacked her kidney.

She stated, “I could’ve had a stroke” and the medications prescribed caused fluctuations in her weight which caused online discussions which in internet fashion bashed her weight gain to which she candidly responded with "My medications are important, and I believe that they're what helps me,” in a TikTok live, taking a stand for herself. Her battle with Lupus was a painful one, pushing her into a life-or-death situation.

The online space can be harsh, and Selena has been a victim of online nit-picking and harassment. Her hiatus brought about many speculations and false rumours from the public, while throughout the break the artiste was undergoing chemotherapy, causing frustration due to the criticisms she received based on falsity.

Her documentary, My Mind and Me, which was released on November 4, 2022, portrayed the effects the autoimmune condition had on her mental and physical state, along with other aspects of her life. In one scene, the lupus flared up causing her intense pain, bringing tears to her eyes, truly showcasing the painful nature of the disease. “I immediately started crying because it hurts, like everything,” she said.

Ever since she revealed to the public about being diagnosed with Lupus, Selena has used her voice to aid others going through the same struggles. “I’m not trying to be loud about it: It was time to use my platform to help,” she stated in an interview with Billboard in December 2016. She has raised money in the millions for the Lupus Research Alliance.

Selena has always been open about her mental health struggles which have helped many people with campaigns like ‘Your Words Matter’ which changed the perspective by placing the importance on the person and not their mental health struggles, she continues to promote being kind and being mindful through her brand and her songs.