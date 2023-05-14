The importance of alone time – an aid to ease the mind

As social creatures, we tend to prefer to be in groups and put more importance on spending time with friends, family, and work accomplices to enrich the relationships we have. We tend to forget to prioritise ourselves and our own needs while juggling multiple relationships which generates stress and overstimulation in our minds, worrying about what others think of us, and altering our behaviours to fit in, this is bound to tire us out.

Alone time allows us to break from the pressures of socialising. It has a positive impact on our mental well-being, so detox and relax with yourself once in a while to enhance your mood. It is a way to understand ourselves better, by reducing the number of stimuli from outside, we can put ourselves first, aiding our needs and figuring out our interests without outward intervention. We have to understand that taking time for yourself is not impolite. We have to establish boundaries with others and learn to be kind to ourselves.

Prioritise your well being

Alone time is a time to relax. Leave behind the burdens of the real world and put yourself at ease. Waking up early and enjoying the sereness of the morning wind with a warm drink of your choice. This can have a positive change in your mindset and you can perform better in the tasks of the day. It is also a way to recharge ourselves and enables us to have a robust social life, one where we are not drained out.

Time spent by yourself is never wasted. We regain our sense of self by indulging in our interests and understanding our likes and dislikes, exploring different hobbies without the judgement of others which generally affects our ability to enjoy various activities. It helps us to see things clearly as we spend our time reflecting on our emotions and thoughts, When we spend time with ourselves, we think on our own with no external influences and brings clarity to situations.

Mentally and physically separating yourself from others for a portion of your day can positively alter your life. Practising alone time can help individuals to discover themselves, their hobbies and interests, and their emotional levels and gain a deeper understanding of themself.