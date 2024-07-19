The silver lining in the clouds

Forest bathing

The concept of ‘forest bathing’ comes from Shinrin-yoku, a process of therapeutic relaxation, in which one spends time in a forest for a sensory experience. Dipika Sharma, 42, the founder of Forest Therapy India, who conducts such tours in Delhi and Uttarakhand, says: “The idea was conceived in the 1980s when there was a tech boom in Japan and the government was trying to find ways to get people outdoors. It was observed that once workers were in the midst of nature, their focus, clarity and articulation powers increased. In metro cities, we are disconnected from nature and mostly go to indoor spaces like malls. Just 20 minutes of every day in a natural setting can boost your mood and awaken your senses. Forest Bathing also helps people to deal with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), high BP, and insomnia.”

She plans to conduct guided forest bathing in August and September at Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary and Lodhi Garden. “People will be guided to slow down – feel all sensations such as noticing the smells and the scents of nature, relaxing, slowing down the speed of breathing, watching the clouded sky, and water droplets,” she says.