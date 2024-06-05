Tips to work through a mental block

Change of location: Each person has their way of working and no one way fits all. Maybe a change of scenery, a fresh breath of air, and a little touch of nature can help you clear your mind and get rid of the brain fog.

Declutter your desk: The outside clutter might also lead to inside clutter. An organised desk helps you to organise your mind too helping you to work through the tasks without distractions. A cluttered mind can make it difficult to get into a productive mind frame and hence cause a mental block.

Ample preparation: When the mind works on insufficient data, there are more opportunities to get stuck leading to self-doubts and a dip in self-esteem. A mental block is more prone to occur when the mind believes that there is not enough information to work on and hence gets stuck. Ample preparation relaxes the mind, boosts confidence, and helps to work through a mental block.

Exercise and a nutritious diet: A healthy mind lives in a healthy body! Regular exercise and a balanced diet prove to be the solution to a major number of issues and a mental block is no exception. Exercise always clears up the mind, regulates blood flow, and makes you feel fresh, while nutritious food provides the energy to do it.

Sufficient rest: Sometimes the most productive thing one can do is to rest! Burning the midnight oil may not always be the solution to get your work done. Sufficient sleep and breaks during the day can be a great way to organise your thoughts and clear your mind.