International Tea Day: Why Indian tea stands out on the global stage

Imagine starting your day with a steaming cup of tea that not only wakes you up but also transports you to the lush green hills of India. The rich aroma, the comforting warmth, and the burst of flavours in every sip make Indian tea a truly magical experience. But what exactly makes Indian tea so special?
India is home to some of the world's most celebrated teas, each with its own unique character. No other country offers such a wide variety of black teas to the world. Darjeeling, Assam, and the Nilgiris are world-famous in the world of teas. Tea from each of these regions, also called origins, is differently unique and uniquely different. Bala Sarda of VAHDAM India gives us a lowdown of some of the best teas from India.
Darjeeling: The champagne of teas
Darjeeling teas are renowned for their exquisitely decadent flavours. Grown in the high-altitude, misty gardens of the eastern Himalayas, Darjeeling tea benefits from the cool climate, rich soil, and careful plucking techniques. This results in a tea that is light, floral, and often described as having a "muscatel" flavour. Each sip offers a complex, aromatic experience, making it a favourite among tea connoisseurs worldwide.
Assam: The bold and robust brew
Assam tea, on the other hand, is robust and strong, making it the preferred black tea for most English Breakfast blends and milk tea blends globally. Grown in the lowlands of the Brahmaputra Valley, Assam tea is known for its malty flavour and rich, deep colour. The tropical climate and heavy monsoons in Assam create perfect conditions for producing a hearty, full-bodied tea that stands up well to milk and sugar.
Nilgiris: The fragrant delight
Then there is tea from the Nilgiris in South India, which is mellow, light, and delightfully fragrant. The Nilgiri hills, with their moderate climate and high altitudes, produce tea with a unique combination of briskness and aromatic notes. Nilgiri teas are often used in blends but also stand out on their own for their smooth taste and floral undertones.
The magic of terroir
But have you ever wondered if all these are Indian black teas, how is it that each of these teas is so different from the other? The answer lies in the concept of terroir. Each geographic origin has a typical natural environment that includes soil, sunshine, rainfall, elevation, and temperature. This holistic set of natural conditions, known as terroir, profoundly impacts the flavour and taste of the tea produced. Just like grapes grown in different regions of France produce distinctive wines, and each region of Scotland produces a unique single malt whisky, Indian teas owe their distinctiveness to their terroirs.
The varieties of tea bushes
The type of tea bush planted also plays a crucial role in the diversity of Indian tea. All teas come from the same plant: Camellia sinensis. There are two primary varieties of Camellia sinensis—the Chinese variety (Camellia sinensis sinensis) and the Assam variety (Camellia sinensis assamica). The Chinese variety has smaller leaves and thrives in cooler, high-altitude climates. In contrast, the Assam variety, with its larger leaves, is hardier and can withstand the strong tropical sun and heavy monsoons.
Chai: A cultural icon
In India, tea is more than just a beverage; it is a cultural icon. From bustling city streets to quiet village corners, "chaiwallahs" serve hot, spiced tea known as "chai" to eager customers. Chai, made with black tea, milk, sugar, and a blend of spices like cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon, varies from one household to another, each offering a unique taste of Indian hospitality.
Global appreciation and sustainable practices
Indian tea is loved worldwide, known for its quality, and cherished by tea enthusiasts everywhere. This global appreciation highlights its exceptional taste and timeless appeal. Modern Indian tea plantations are adopting sustainable and ethical farming practices, ensuring better working conditions for workers and using environmentally friendly methods.
A celebration of diversity and flavour
Indian tea celebrates diversity, flavour, and tradition. Whether you prefer the strong Assam, the delicate Darjeeling, or the fragrant Nilgiri, each offers a unique experience. When you brew a cup of Indian tea, you enjoy a rich cultural heritage that spans centuries. Sip by sip, discover the magic of Indian tea, and let it become a cherished part of your own tea journey.