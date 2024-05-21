International Tea Day: Why Indian tea stands out on the global stage

Darjeeling: The champagne of teas

Darjeeling teas are renowned for their exquisitely decadent flavours. Grown in the high-altitude, misty gardens of the eastern Himalayas, Darjeeling tea benefits from the cool climate, rich soil, and careful plucking techniques. This results in a tea that is light, floral, and often described as having a "muscatel" flavour. Each sip offers a complex, aromatic experience, making it a favourite among tea connoisseurs worldwide.

Assam: The bold and robust brew

Assam tea, on the other hand, is robust and strong, making it the preferred black tea for most English Breakfast blends and milk tea blends globally. Grown in the lowlands of the Brahmaputra Valley, Assam tea is known for its malty flavour and rich, deep colour. The tropical climate and heavy monsoons in Assam create perfect conditions for producing a hearty, full-bodied tea that stands up well to milk and sugar.

Nilgiris: The fragrant delight

Then there is tea from the Nilgiris in South India, which is mellow, light, and delightfully fragrant. The Nilgiri hills, with their moderate climate and high altitudes, produce tea with a unique combination of briskness and aromatic notes. Nilgiri teas are often used in blends but also stand out on their own for their smooth taste and floral undertones.

The magic of terroir

But have you ever wondered if all these are Indian black teas, how is it that each of these teas is so different from the other? The answer lies in the concept of terroir. Each geographic origin has a typical natural environment that includes soil, sunshine, rainfall, elevation, and temperature. This holistic set of natural conditions, known as terroir, profoundly impacts the flavour and taste of the tea produced. Just like grapes grown in different regions of France produce distinctive wines, and each region of Scotland produces a unique single malt whisky, Indian teas owe their distinctiveness to their terroirs.

The varieties of tea bushes

The type of tea bush planted also plays a crucial role in the diversity of Indian tea. All teas come from the same plant: Camellia sinensis. There are two primary varieties of Camellia sinensis—the Chinese variety (Camellia sinensis sinensis) and the Assam variety (Camellia sinensis assamica). The Chinese variety has smaller leaves and thrives in cooler, high-altitude climates. In contrast, the Assam variety, with its larger leaves, is hardier and can withstand the strong tropical sun and heavy monsoons.

Chai: A cultural icon

In India, tea is more than just a beverage; it is a cultural icon. From bustling city streets to quiet village corners, "chaiwallahs" serve hot, spiced tea known as "chai" to eager customers. Chai, made with black tea, milk, sugar, and a blend of spices like cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon, varies from one household to another, each offering a unique taste of Indian hospitality.