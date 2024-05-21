We list down heritage Indian tea brands you can find from Darjeeling to Idukki

In light of May 21, which is celebrated as International Tea Day, we dive into India’s rich history of tea production. India, known for its chai, caters to a wide variety of tea leaves which dates back to as early as the 1800’s. Here's a list of heritage tea brands you must check out on your next chai outing.

Ooty — Chamaraj Tea Estate

Established in 1922, the brand provides its consumers with Nilgiri’s finest tea specialising in high-quality black, green, and oolong orthodox tea. Korakundah is a type of organic tea they produce with leaves of the finest quality that is hand rolled. They also have signature tea blends with lemongrass and chocolate.

Munnar — Kanan Devan Hills Plantation Company (P) Ltd

A subsidiary company of Finlay Muir & Co. Ltd. established in 1896 is now taken over by Tata. They are known for their Ripple White Tea which won the Global Tea Championship in 2019. Centring on loose-leaf tea, one can choose from a variety like classic, strong, green tea and many more.

Idukki — Pattumalay Heritage Tea Estate

Planted across 232 hectares, it is one of the high-yielding orthodox tea estates. They have a tea factory that was built in 1857 which produces over 15000 kilograms a day, still following the British tradition and method for tea processing. For all the tea aficionados, plan a stay here to enjoy the plantations while sipping on their expertly crafted tea.