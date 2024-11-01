Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for November 1-7

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19): Legal battles will be won, and the verdict will be in your favour. Those who are fighting for justice will breathe a sigh of relief. Believe in your visions and cause for justice. Your worry about the future is unnecessary. Focus your thoughts on the outcome you desire. Your dreams for an abundant life are getting manifested. Your hard work will lead to success.

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20): A new emotional situation is arising, and during this time, messages regarding relationships or social invitations will be sent to you. Great intuitive insights will guide you to sail through this phase in your life. Expect an increment, bonus or an increase in your retirement package. There will be so much to be grateful for.

Lucky colours: Bright blue, lavender

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20): Determination and self- control will lead to career advancement. Your success will be acknowledged by everyone around you, and a great deal of activity is the days to come. It is important to maintain your skills with your seniors during this time. A big dream will come true. This marks the end of a difficult situation.

Lucky colours: Golden, all shades of blue

CANCER (June 21 - July 22): People with good intentions will now enter your life, offering you their unconditional love and support. It is safe to trust them. On the work front, you have the ability to accomplish many things at once. You have invested wisely in both your personal and professional life. Make plans for your next endeavours.

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): This is going to be a great Diwali week for you. Life is wonderful and thriving through the power of positive thinking. Your success is an inspiration to many around you, and a happy ending is foreseen. Your karmic cycle of this lifetime is coming to a full circle. There will be positive spiritual growth with deep rooted insights.

Lucky colours: White, brown

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22): An exciting new challenge is coming soon. You have what it takes to be successful, so review your contracts or documents before signing. Go after what you want, as you have the ability to attract helpful people. Powerful psychic insights are pouring into your subconscious mind. So, connect with the divine in you.

Lucky colours: Orange, red

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22): You are working very hard; hence, the universe is guiding you now to relax. You are being watched over. All work and no play is not a healthy sign. A humble offering to the gods is greater than any material wealth. A very big dream of yours will come true. This will mark the end of a difficult situation. Do a little bit of charity and have faith in the divine.

Lucky colours: Indigo, green

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Your calls will be answered by God. A change of place is foreseen; continue the journey of life as it comes. Embrace the changes, especially a change of place. You have enough fortune for your needs and some extra, so kindly share it with others. Remember the golden rule- what you give, you get back. Sharing your fortune will double your blessings.

Lucky colours: All shades of green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): This week is full of activities with sudden and immediate results. It is important for you to clear your communication skills with your loved ones. You can manifest the life you want, so what you need will magically appear. Successful new beginnings are on the cards. A change in direction will offer you happiness. Be good, do good, and never lose faith.

Lucky colours: Sky blue, purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Surrender to all that is wanted and unwanted. You are free now, so make a courageous choice to change your situation. Committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. A situation or a topic will make your heart flutter. You have what it takes to be successful. Review your contracts or documents before committing.

Lucky colours: Grey, white

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): This week, the universe has some profound messages for you what you choose becomes your destiny, so choose wisely. Connect with the divine in you. You will get the answers to all your troubling questions. It is not important to connect to the outside world to find peace and solace. It is more important to connect with the universe.

Lucky colours: Orange, sea blue

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20): Watch every situation, painful or joyous, as an observer. Focus on the totality of your eternal journey. For those who are seeking a golden opportunity, knock, and the door of possibilities will open for you. A humble offering to the god is greater than any material wealth.

Lucky colours: Brown, black, rust