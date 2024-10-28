Here’s how to stay active during winter

As the temperature drops and daylight hours shorten, staying active can be a challenge. However, winter doesn’t have to mean a sedentary lifestyle. Here are four effective tips to keep you moving and energised during the colder months.

Embrace indoor workouts

When it's chilly outside, indoor workouts can be a great alternative. Consider joining a local gym or fitness class, where you can find activities ranging from yoga to high-intensity interval training (HIIT). Alternatively, online workout videos offer a wide variety of options that you can do at home, requiring little to no equipment. Activities like dance, pilates, or bodyweight exercises can keep you engaged while providing an effective workout. Create a dedicated space in your home for exercise to make it more inviting.

Take advantage of winter sports

Winter is the perfect time to explore sports that you might not engage in during warmer months. Activities such as skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, or snowshoeing not only provide a fun way to enjoy the outdoors but also offer excellent cardiovascular and strength-building workouts. Look for local parks or ski resorts that offer rentals and lessons. Even a simple walk in a snowy landscape can be invigorating and refreshing.

Create a routine

Establishing a consistent exercise routine can help combat the winter slump. Set specific days and times for your workouts, and treat them as appointments that you can't miss. Whether it’s a morning jog, an afternoon yoga session, or evening strength training, having a schedule will help you stay accountable. Don’t forget to mix up your routine to keep things interesting and to work different muscle groups.

Find a workout buddy

Exercising with a friend can significantly increase your motivation and enjoyment. Find a workout buddy who shares similar fitness goals, and hold each other accountable. You can schedule regular workout sessions together, whether indoors or outdoors. Not only will this make workouts more fun, but it also fosters a sense of community and support, which can be especially beneficial during the winter months when isolation can be common.

(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)