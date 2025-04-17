Reduce body heat with these 6 foods this summer

Summer’s here, bringing its beach days and barbecues, but have you ever noticed your stomach feeling off when the heat kicks in? It’s not just you—the summer sun can throw your gut into a spin because when the temperature climbs, your body works overtime to cool you down—think of it like your body’s air conditioner kicking in. This pulls energy away from digestion, slowing things down so your stomach struggles to break down meals. Plus, all that sweating leaves you dehydrated, which throws off your gut’s natural rhythm and makes it harder to process food. The heat also speeds up your metabolism a bit, adding extra pressure on your digestive system.

Hot weather can bring on bloating, gas, or even constipation as your gut tries to adjust. Some people deal with acid reflux or loose stools, while others feel low on energy or foggy-headed—thanks to losing too much water. Often, thirst hides as hunger because your body wants water to stay cool. Try drinking a glass of water first whenever you get your next hunger pang—if the hunger sticks around, it’s real; otherwise, it was just a thirst signal in disguise.

Digging into heavy meals like fried foods or big portions late at night is a bad idea in summer. Your body’s already busy cooling itself and a full stomach slows digestion. This can leave you bloated, acidic, or with heartburn by morning.

Let’s look at a few cooling foods that you can try this summer to manage your digestion and the heat better:

Solkadhi: This yummy coconut milk and kokum drink from coastal India is like a hug for your stomach in summer. The tanginess soothes acidity and kokum’s natural properties help fight inflammation. Sip 1-2 glasses a day to cool down and help your gut digest better.

Gond katira: Made from edible gum, this jellylike food soaks up heat when mixed with water overnight. It keeps you hydrated, eases constipation and calms an upset gut. Use one teaspoon, soak it in a cup of water overnight and eat it in the morning by mixing it with more water—your stomach will thank you for the relief!

Fennel water: Steep one teaspoon of fennel seeds in hot water for 10 minutes, then drink it up. Fennel’s natural oils cool your body and its carminative properties cut down on bloating, gas and indigestion. It’s a gentle way to detox after a big meal as well.

Hydration: Never miss the mighty water. Sip 2.5-3 litres of water daily and you can even look at tossing in cucumber or mint for a fresh twist and alkaline dose. Staying hydrated stops constipation and keeps your gut lining smooth. When you’re dehydrated in summer, digestion gets worse, so keep that water flowing steadily.

Cooling fruits and veggies: Grab watermelon, cucumber, or mint leaves—they’re 90 percent water and perfect for beating the heat. The fibre helps digestion, watermelon’s goodness fights inflammation and cucumber calms your gut. Add these to your daily routine.

Buttermilk (chaas): Try to enjoy one glass of spiced buttermilk with cumin powder, coriander and mint leaves to balance your gut and ease acidity. This mighty drink keeps you cool and comfortable all day long.