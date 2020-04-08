In the present situation, life has become difficult for many of us who are working remotely and are balancing both, domestic chores as well as office work. But, it is important that you stick to your regular eating schedule and consume a varied and healthy diet, especially when it comes to your snacks.

Wondering what's a healthy snack? Celebrity Chef Sabyasachi Gorai recommends inclusion of walnuts as they are rich in essential plant-based Omega-3 fatty acids, protein and fibre. They also add a mix of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals to any dish that you prepare and thereby reduce risk of heart diseases and boost cognitive health. He also shares three simple yet delicious and healthy recipes that can be made in 15 minutes using walnuts and a few staples that you might have on hand:

1. Walnut and Fruit Energy Bites

Ingredients: 1 cup walnuts (lightly toasted), 3/4 cup pitted dates, 1/4 cup dried cranberries, 1/4 cup unsweetened flaked coconut (a bit additional for coating, if desired), 2 tablespoons ground flax seeds, 1/4 cup honey, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/2 cup brown or traditional crispy rice cereal

Method:

1. Place walnuts, dates, cranberries, coconut and flax seeds in a food processor. Process until coarsely chopped.

2. Add honey and vanilla and process until ingredients are fairly finely chopped.

3. Transfer to a medium bowl and add cereal. Mix it well with your hands.

4. Roll into 14 equal balls, pressing firmly while shaping them. Roll all or half in flaked coconut, if desired.

2. Curried Walnut Hummus

Ingredients: 425g chickpeas (drained and rinsed), 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 garlic clove, peeled, 2 tablespoons + 2 teaspoons olive oil, 1/2 lemon, 1 tablespoon curry powder, 1 cup walnuts, divided in half, (Optional: Whole wheat/seed crackers and a variety of vegetables to be served like celery, snap peas, tomatoes, rainbow carrots)

Method:

1. Add chickpeas, salt, garlic, 2 tablespoon olive oil, lemon juice, curry powder and ½ cup walnuts to a food processor and blend until smooth. Move the blended mix in a bowl.

2. Roughly chop the remaining ½ cup of walnuts. While serving, drizzle hummus with 2 teaspoon olive oil and top with chopped walnuts.

3. You can either spread it on the whole-wheat crackers or have it as a dip with raw vegetables.



The hummus will stay fine for up to one week in an airtight container, if kept inside the fridge

3. Rice and walnut shake

Ingredients: 60 g of walnuts, 80 g of brown rice (already cooked), 800 ml of water, Pinch of cinnamon or vanilla



Method:

Blend together all the ingredients and filter them using a fine strainer.