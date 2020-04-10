Every year, Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ after 40 days of Lent (period of fasting) and as we know it, this holy occasion has a close association with food. To enjoy the spirit of Easter as we remain indoors with family, celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur recommends these easy, healthy and nostalgic Easter Sunday recipes with basic ingredients. The smell of fresh bakes and aromatic curries will surely uplift the spirit and bring back the mood of celebration and feast.



The Customary Easter Egg

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons cold-pressed virgin coconut oil | 450 grams icing sugar | 1 tsp vanilla essence | ¼ cup cream | Additionally you will require: Shaping moulds, melted chocolate or edible glue, a brush and filling of your choice for the egg

Easter Egg

Method:

− In a large mixing bowl add the virgin coconut oil and icing sugar, whip the ingredients together until light and fluffy

− Then add the cream and vanilla essence, mix with hands till it is smooth and doughy

− Roll the dough into ¼ inch in thickness and shape it over the egg moulds, cover once done.

Refrigerate till hardened

− Repeat with another mould to make the second half of the egg

− You now have two halves, which can be filled using your choice of filling (Chocolate, cream cheese etc). Join the two halves of the egg together using edible glue or melted chocolate, apply it at the edges using a brush for precision.

Glaze the egg with an icing of your choice or dust it with sugar

Chef Kunal Kapur



Traditional braided Easter bread



Ingredients:

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour | 2 tbsp cinnamon-infused cold-pressed virgin coconut oil | ¼ cup white sugar | 3 eggs | 1 tsp salt | 1 packet active dry yeast | 2/3 cup milk



Method:

− In a large mixing bowl combine 1 cup flour, sugar salt and yeast, stir well

− Combine the milk and cinnamon-infused cold-pressed virgin coconut oil in saucepan.

Heat until the milk is warm

− Gradually add the milk and coconut oil to the flour mixture: stirring constantly. Add two eggs and ½ a cup flour, beat well. Then add the remaining flour, ½ cup at a time, stirring well after each addition. When the dough is pulled together, take it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, should b about 6-8 minutes

− Use virgin coconut oil to oil a large bowl and place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with the oil. Cover the bowl with a damp cloth and let it rest in a warm place until doubled in volume

− Deflate the dough and remove in on to a lightly floured surface and divide into two equal-sized rounds, cover and let it rest for 10 mins. Roll each round into a long roll

keeping it 1 ½ inch thick. Using the two long pieces if dough, make a loosely braided ring. Seal the ends together

− Pre- heat the oven to 350 degree F

− Place the loaf on a buttered baking sheet and cover loosely with a damp towel. Place the loaf in a warm place and let it rise, for about 45 minutes. Brush the loaf with melted butter

− Bake it in the preheated oven for about 30 minutes until golden brown

Roast Chicken





Perfect Roast Chicken

Serves – 4

Prep time 10 mins

Cooking time – 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1x1 kg/ 2lbs whole chicken | 2 medium onions | 2 carrots | 2 sticks of celery | 1 bulb of garlic | Infused Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut oil – Curry Coriander | 1 lemon | 1 bunch of mixed fresh herbs – thyme rosemary and bay



Method:

- Preheat the oven to 240°C

- Remove the chicken from the fridge 30 minutes before you want to cook it, to let it come up to room temperature. Wash and roughly chop the vegetables – there’s no need to peel them. Break the garlic bulb into cloves, leaving them unpeeled. Pile all the veg, garlic and herbs into the middle of a large roasting tray and drizzle with curry coriander infused virgin coconut oil

- Drizzle the chicken with curry coriander infused virgin coconut oil and season well with sea salt and black pepper, then rub all over the bird. Place the chicken on top of the vegetables.

Carefully prick the lemon all over, using the tip of a sharp knife. Put the lemon inside the chicken’s cavity, with the bunch of herbs.

- Place the tray in the oven, then turn the heat down immediately to 200°C and cook for 1 hour 20 minutes. When the chicken is cooked, take the tray out of the oven and transfer the chicken to a board to rest for 15 minutes or so. Cover it with a layer of tin foil and a tea towel and leave aside while you make your gravy.

- To carve your chicken, remove any string and take off the wings. Carefully cut down between the leg and the breast. Cut through the joint and pull the leg off. Repeat on the other side, then cut each leg between the thigh and the drumstick so you end up with four portions of dark meat. Place these on a serving platter.

- When you get down to the fussy bits, just use your fingers to pull all the meat off, and turn the chicken over to get all the tasty, juicy bits from underneath. You should be left with a stripped carcass, and a platter full of lovely meat that you can serve with your piping hot gravy and some delicious roast veg.