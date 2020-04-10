Recipe: Chef Vikas Khanna gives a delectable twist to oats
KITCHEN, KHANNA & KONVERSATIONS is back with its third edition and whipping up magic once again on Hotstar’s screen is Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna. The 48-year-old New York-based chef gives an interesting twist to oats presenting the healthy whole grain into a delicious wrap filled with tangy notes and abundance of fresh flavours. Try it out.
Quaker Oats Wrap
Ingredients
Oats ground into flour - 1 cup
Refined flour -½ cup
Salt and Pepper – To taste
Olive Oil - 1 tsp
Cold Water - As required
Mustard Seeds - 1 tsp
Hing - a pinch
Oats soaked overnight in water - 1 cup oats in ¾ cup of water
Hung Yoghurt - ½ cup
Coriander Leaves - chopped Few
Lemon Juice - 1 tsp
Toasted walnuts/peanuts - 2 tsp
Pickled beetroots and carrots cut into cubes - 2 tbsp
Black Chana Hummus – as required
Instructions
For Quaker Oats Tortillas (Dough)
• In a mixing bowl add oats flour, refined flour, salt, oil & cold water little by little to make a soft dough. Once dough is ready cover it with a thin muslin cloth and let it rest for 10 minutes.
• Divide the dough into 4 balls and thinly roll each into tortilla and cook on a flat griddle for 5 minutes like a chapati by applying some oil or ghee.
For Stuffing
•For tempering: Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, once they start crackling add curry leaves, hing & chopped garlic.
•In another mixing bowl add soaked oats & hung yoghurt and mix well. Add the prepared tempering to the oats and mix.
•Let it rest for half an hour so all the flavours can be absorbed, once ready mix finely chopped coriander leaves, toasted walnuts/peanuts & lemon juice and adjust seasoning.
For assembling wrap
• Keep the ready warm tortillas on a plain surface, spread a spoon full of black chana hummus evenly on them. Arrange the lettuce in a circular way leaving the edges, making it easy to roll.
• Keep the Oats stuffing in the centre, add in pickled beetroots & carrot cubes. Roll & serve.