KITCHEN, KHANNA & KONVERSATIONS is back with its third edition and whipping up magic once again on Hotstar’s screen is Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna. The 48-year-old New York-based chef gives an interesting twist to oats presenting the healthy whole grain into a delicious wrap filled with tangy notes and abundance of fresh flavours. Try it out.

Quaker Oats Wrap

Ingredients

Oats ground into flour - 1 cup

Refined flour -½ cup

Salt and Pepper – To taste

Olive Oil - 1 tsp

Cold Water - As required

Mustard Seeds - 1 tsp

Hing - a pinch

Oats soaked overnight in water - 1 cup oats in ¾ cup of water

Hung Yoghurt - ½ cup

Coriander Leaves - chopped Few

Lemon Juice - 1 tsp

Toasted walnuts/peanuts - 2 tsp

Pickled beetroots and carrots cut into cubes - 2 tbsp

Black Chana Hummus – as required

Instructions

For Quaker Oats Tortillas (Dough)

• In a mixing bowl add oats flour, refined flour, salt, oil & cold water little by little to make a soft dough. Once dough is ready cover it with a thin muslin cloth and let it rest for 10 minutes.

• Divide the dough into 4 balls and thinly roll each into tortilla and cook on a flat griddle for 5 minutes like a chapati by applying some oil or ghee.

For Stuffing

•For tempering: Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, once they start crackling add curry leaves, hing & chopped garlic.

•In another mixing bowl add soaked oats & hung yoghurt and mix well. Add the prepared tempering to the oats and mix.

•Let it rest for half an hour so all the flavours can be absorbed, once ready mix finely chopped coriander leaves, toasted walnuts/peanuts & lemon juice and adjust seasoning.

For assembling wrap

• Keep the ready warm tortillas on a plain surface, spread a spoon full of black chana hummus evenly on them. Arrange the lettuce in a circular way leaving the edges, making it easy to roll.

• Keep the Oats stuffing in the centre, add in pickled beetroots & carrot cubes. Roll & serve.